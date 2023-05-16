National Wildlife Federation, Johnson Outdoors' "Clean Earth Challenge" Hits Milestone with Participants Collecting 1 Million Pieces of Trash

Collective Conservation Action Helps Make the Planet a Happier, Healthier Place

RESTON, Va., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Wildlife Federation, America's largest and most trusted conservation organization, and Johnson Outdoors, a leading global innovator in outdoor recreation equipment and technology, today announced that their partnership effort, the Clean Earth Challenge, has achieved its year one goal of inspiring collective conservation action to remove 1 million pieces of debris.

The Clean Earth Challenge is advancing the restoration and resilience of the nation's most vital natural resources — the land and water that sustain people, wildlife, and our planet. Meeting this milestone marks a significant contribution to environmental pollution cleanup and ecosystem health improvement. With this exciting momentum, they are doubling our efforts to collect an additional 2 million pieces of trash and debris that litter our beautiful lands, oceans and waterways.

The Challenge will continue to call on millions of individuals, families, students, teachers, environmentalists and leaders to get outdoors and take simple conservation action to help improve the health of the planet.

"We are so grateful for every individual who volunteers their time to support wildlife conservation and litter collection as a part of the Clean Earth Challenge," said Collin O'Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. "Through collective conservation action, people across the country have helped hit this incredible 1-million-piece milestone thereby playing a part in protecting our nation's wildlife and the habitats they call home."

"Our purpose is to inspire people to get outdoors and help keep nature wild. We believe that the more people are outdoors, the more compelled they'll be to preserve and protect the natural places and spaces we all love," said Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson Outdoors. "We are thrilled to have sparked this movement and wish to thank everyone who took part to reach this incredible goal. We couldn't be more proud and we look forward to continuing this important work."

Outdoor enthusiasts from every walk of life are encouraged to join as the effort enters its second year, as individuals, groups or via organizations to help drive even greater impact at-scale.

To get involved:

Clean Earth Challenge at: www.cleanearthchallenge.com Join theat:

Get outside. Clean up waste and debris. Encourage others to participate.

www.cleanearthchallenge.com Keep track of actions and report results at:

About the National Wildlife Federation

Founded in 1936, the National Wildlife Federation is America's largest and most trusted grassroots conservation organization with 52 state and territorial affiliates and more than six million members and supporters, including hunters, anglers, gardeners, birders, hikers, campers, paddlers, and outdoor enthusiasts of all stripes. The Federation's mission is to unite all Americans to ensure wildlife thrive in our rapidly changing world through programming focused on conserving wildlife, restoring habitats and waterways, expanding outdoor opportunities, connecting children with nature, and addressing the causes and consequences of climate change. Visit the National Wildlife Federation Media Center at NWF.org/News .

About Johnson Outdoors

JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping.

Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® fishing motors, shallow water anchors, and battery chargers; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and Eureka!® camping and hiking equipment.

