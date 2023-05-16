U.S. Senators Introduce Resolution to Commemorate Nov. 12, 2023, as National Warrior Call Day

MOUNT AIRY, Md., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) have introduced a bipartisan resolution to recognize the need for greater connection to military members and veterans by designating Nov. 12, 2023, as "National Warrior Call Day." The duo led a similar resolution in 2022 that passed the upper chamber by unanimous consent. The resolution this year is initially supported by 20 senators.

Make a call, take a call – it could help save a life. (PRNewsfoto/Warrior Call) (PRNewswire)

Warrior Call asks Americans to make a call to a veteran or servicemember and connect them with support if they need it.

Led by the Troops First Foundation, Warrior Call is a coast-to-coast push that engages all Americans to build and maintain meaningful relationships with servicemembers and veterans in order to help curtail suicide deaths.

Simple by design, Warrior Call asks Americans to make a call to a veteran or servicemember and connect them with support if they need it, because isolation often is a precursor to suicidal ideation. In addition, many veterans may be suffering from undiagnosed brain injuries that can mimic mental illness and other ailments that spur isolation.

"We thank Sens. Shaheen, Cotton and all cosponsors for their help in elevating this initiative and helping push the message to the grassroots level," said Frank Larkin, COO of Troops First and Chair of Warrior Call. "We are hopeful the resolution will again move through the Senate, that leaders in the U.S. House will join in too, and that ultimately as many people as possible will work this year to help troops and vets through simple yet critical connection. It is not hyperbole to say a single call can turn a life around."

Sitting on key committees in the Senate, the senators are strong advocates for the troops and veterans.

According to the most recent data from the Department of Veterans Affairs, 6,146 veterans died by suicide in 2020. The unadjusted rate of suicide among U.S. veterans was 31.7 suicide deaths per 100,000, compared to 16.1 per 100,000 for civilians. After adjusting for sex and age, the rate of veteran suicide was 57% higher for veterans than for non-veteran adults.

The government, however, may still be drastically underestimating suicide deaths. Many other deaths may not be reported or classified as suicide because the evidence doesn't support a death determination. This is a statistical "gray zone," especially as society wrestles with alcohol and opioid addiction.

"Warrior Call and other efforts to connect with these brave men and women have never been more important," added Larkin. "Working together, we can save lives."

