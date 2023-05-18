REVOLT Announces New Spring 2023 Podcast Class

Leading Black-owned multimedia empire expands podcast network with eight culture-driven shows covering sports, mental wellness, personal finance, entrepreneurship, music, and more

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REVOLT, the leading Black-owned independent multimedia empire, today is excited to announce its spring 2023 class of new podcasts. The lineup features eight diverse and dynamic shows, including a range of women-led podcasts that cover everything from sports, mental wellness, entrepreneurship, music, and more. The new shows mark an impressive expansion of the REVOLT Podcast Network, actively amplifying the voices of today's boldest Black creators. With a strong emphasis on empowering and showcasing talented women hosts, the network now offers a variety of fan-favorite series hosted by some of today's leading voices.

REVOLT's spring 2023 podcast class aims to provide unique perspectives and valuable insights for REVOLT's modern audience, while representing the company's commitment to expand globally and throughout the entire Black diaspora. Spearheaded by a diverse group of Black cultural changemakers, each show aims to empower viewers to succeed in all aspects of their lives. Thoughtfully curated to feature a wide range of trending topics and important subjects, there's truly something for everyone in this lineup, including new shows hosted by well-known creators in South Africa and The Caribbean.

"REVOLT is committed to providing a platform for the most impactful voices in the world to have the important conversations that matter to our audience and these shows are a strong testament to that," said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. "We're introducing a slate of new podcasts anchored by dynamic and powerful Black women, including international shows that reflect our culture across the diaspora, so we're excited for listeners to tune in and be inspired."

The REVOLT Podcast Network has seen significant growth since it initially launched in 2022, with highly successful series such as Caresha Please, the disruptive talk show hosted by Yung Miami of the City Girls, consistently captivating viewers and going viral. The podcast network's continued expansion showcases REVOLT's success within this trending industry as well as its ongoing commitment to providing a platform for Black creators to share their stories.

"The REVOLT Podcast Network is an important part of our content strategy, and we're excited to see it continue to grow," said Aki Garrett, Vice President of Business Development of REVOLT and GM of REVOLT Podcast Network. "Our team has worked hard to curate a lineup that reflects our commitment to showcasing Black women and Black culture on a global scale. We're excited to share these shows with our community and hope they educate, empower and entertain our audience."

The eight exciting new podcasts within REVOLT's spring 2023 class include:

The Double Dose Podcast: A show hosted by two dynamic Black women, Chanda & Chanelle Reynolds , who share their perspectives on pop culture, politics, and more.

The Success Playbook Podcast: Hosted by sports executive and bestselling author Chanelle S. Reynolds , this show offers helpful tips and insights on achieving success.

Paging Dr. Chanda: Hosted by licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Chanda, this show is a wellness conversation hub for rising generations, discussing topics such as mental health and faith.

The Hustlers Corner Podcast with DJ Sbu: Hosted by DJ Sbu, Farai Gundan, and Penuel, this show features interviews with entrepreneurs, innovators, and rising stars from across Africa and the diaspora.

Reasonings with Odessa: This series covers all things Jamaican, Caribbean and African Pop Culture through the eyes of taste maker and media personality Odessa Chambers . Known for being blunt, fun, and quirky, Odessa unveils a real insight into her guests by asking the questions audiences always wanted to know about.

Holdin' Court Podcast: Sit down with film producer and music executive Big Court as he delivers a unique brand of unfiltered content joined by some of the hottest names in entertainment to discuss the rap game, the streets, music, TV, film, pop culture and so much more. Joined by industry executive Ken Schoech , or "Producer Ken," they Hold Court over the current state of entertainment in the industry.

Women in Hip Hop: Join Jazzie Belle as she discusses the many influences of women in Hip Hop and sits down with industry insiders on the behind-the-scenes dealings on what it's like being a boss queen in a male dominated industry.

Music is the Love Language: On this show, Comedian Clint Coley, known for his comedy and thoughts on relationships, taps into his number one love language – music.

The new spring 2023 shows are available to listen on the REVOLT Podcast Network now. For more information, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit www.revolt.tv/providers to find REVOLT in your area.

ABOUT REVOLT

REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip-Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip-Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 Million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT launched a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more.

