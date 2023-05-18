Save up to 30% on outdoor gear and apparel at REI's Anniversary Sale, the biggest sale of the year

SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op kicks off its 85th anniversary with the return of its biggest sale of the year. REI's Anniversary Sale runs May 19 – 29 with major savings on favorite outdoor gear and apparel brands that inspire outdoor adventures all summer. The sale includes deals for everyone, with the deepest savings and special product offers available just for co-op members, including savings on all REI Co-op brand gear, clothing, footwear and bikes.

"Our anniversary sale is the best way to recognize and celebrate the enduring power of our 23-million-member community," said Ben Steele, REI chief customer officer. "We're celebrating our shared history with members from coast to coast by giving them access to the year's biggest savings while also providing inspiration and deals to help more people get outdoors."

A digital catalog for REI's Anniversary Sale is available at catalogs.rei.com .

Deals include:

Just for REI Co-op Members: 30% off REI Co-op brand gear, clothing and footwear

Just for REI Co-op Members: 20% off Co-op Cycles bikes and e-bikes for adults

20% off all Yakima & Thule car racks, roof boxes and rack accessories

25% off selected footwear from Salomon, Altra, KEEN, La Sportiva, Allbirds and more

25% off selected clothing from prAna, Cotopaxi , Columbia , Outdoor Research, Black Diamond and more

25% off selected gear from Black Diamond , Exped, NEMO, Garmin, Stanley, Coleman and more

Just for REI Co-op Members: Save up to $300 on select 2023 REI adventure travel trips to Bryce Canyon, San Juan Islands, Colorado , the Grand Canyon and more when booked May 19-29 . Visit REI.com/trips-on-sale for details and terms

REI Co-op members can also save 20% on one full-price item and an extra 20% off one online REI Outlet item from May 19-29. For details and exclusions, visit REI.com/coupon .

REI will pay homage to the co-op's 85-year history throughout the sale. The co-op's catalog and online content celebrate "then and now" with stories from lifetime members who share how the co-op inspires their active lives, and through fun and sometimes quirky facts from the Co-op Living Archive. For example, back in the day REI's product designers used to measure wind resistance of REI Co-op tents by strapping them atop a trusty pickup truck, climbing inside and driving down the highway.

The REI Anniversary Sale is a great time to become a member to enjoy deeper deals during the event. Members who join the co-op for a one-time $30 fee enjoy a range of benefits, including access to the co-op's slightly used gear and trade-in program called Re/Supply; discounts on shop services and experiences; a share of the co-op's annual profits based on qualifying purchases in the form of a Member Reward; and more. In addition to discounts at the co-op's bike shop, REI members receive free flat-tire repair (labor only, parts not included) and free machine wax for skis and snowboards.

About REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 23 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 181 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

