Deere Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $2.860 Billion

Sound execution contributes to net sales gain of 34% and higher earnings.

Results benefit from healthy demand for farm and construction equipment and improved operating environment.

Full-year net income forecast increased to $9.25 billion to $9.50 billion with cash flow from equipment operations expected to be $10.00 billion to $10.50 billion .

MOLINE, Ill., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $2.860 billion for the second quarter ended April 30, 2023, or $9.65 per share, compared with net income of $2.098 billion, or $6.81 per share, for the quarter ended May 1, 2022. For the first six months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $4.819 billion, or $16.18 per share, compared with $3.001 billion, or $9.72 per share, for the same period last year.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 30 percent, to $17.387 billion, for the second quarter of 2023 and rose 31 percent, to $30.038 billion, for six months. Net sales were $16.079 billion for the quarter and $27.481 billion for six months, compared with $12.034 billion and $20.565 billion last year.

"As shown by the company's outstanding second-quarter results, Deere continues to benefit from favorable market conditions and an improving operating environment," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "We also are being helped by the sound execution of our business plans by our employees, dealers, and suppliers. They are doing an exceptional job meeting demand for our products and serving customers. Though supply-chain constraints continue to present a challenge, we are seeing further improvement."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2023 is forecast to be in a range of $9.25 billion to $9.50 billion.

"Based on Deere's results to date, it's clear we are well on our way to another year of exceptional achievement," May said. "This is due in no small part to the success of our smart industrial operating model and our ability to provide value to our customers by helping them be more profitable, productive, and sustainable."

Deere & Company

Second Quarter

Year to Date $ in millions, except per share amounts

2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change Net sales and revenues

$ 17,387

$ 13,370

30 %

$ 30,038

$ 22,939

31 % Net income

$ 2,860

$ 2,098

36 %

$ 4,819

$ 3,001

61 % Fully diluted EPS

$ 9.65

$ 6.81





$ 16.18

$ 9.72





Results for the presented periods were affected by special items. See Note 1 of the financial statements for further details.

Production & Precision Agriculture

Second Quarter $ in millions

2023

2022

% Change Net sales

$ 7,822

$ 5,117

53 % Operating profit

$ 2,170

$ 1,057

105 % Operating margin



27.7 %



20.7 %





Production and precision agriculture sales increased for the quarter as a result of higher shipment volumes and price realization. Operating profit improved primarily due to price realization and improved shipment volumes, partially offset by increased SA&G and R&D expenses, higher production costs, and the unfavorable effects of foreign currency exchange.

Small Agriculture & Turf

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales

$ 4,145

$ 3,570

16 %

Operating profit

$ 849

$ 520

63 %

Operating margin



20.5 %



14.6 %







Small agriculture and turf sales increased for the quarter due to price realization and higher shipment volumes, partially offset by the negative effects of foreign currency translation. Operating profit improved primarily as a result of price realization and improved shipment volumes / mix, partially offset by higher production costs, increased SA&G and R&D expenses, and the unfavorable effects of foreign currency exchange.

Construction & Forestry

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales

$ 4,112

$ 3,347

23 %

Operating profit

$ 838

$ 814

3 %

Operating margin



20.4 %



24.3 %







Construction and forestry sales moved higher for the quarter primarily due to price realization and higher shipment volumes. Operating profit improved due to price realization and improved shipment volumes / mix, partially offset by higher production costs and increased SA&G and R&D expenses. Prior period results benefited from the non-cash gain on the remeasurement of the previously held equity investment in the Deere-Hitachi joint venture.

Financial Services

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net income

$ 28

$ 208

-87 %



Financial services net income for the quarter decreased due to less-favorable financing spreads and a higher provision for credit losses, partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio. Additionally impacting the quarter's results was a $135 million after-tax correction of the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers, which affected the timing of expense recognition. The accounting correction is unrelated to current market conditions or the credit quality of the financial services portfolio, which remains strong. The allowance for credit losses, excluding the portfolio in Russia, was .40 percent of financing receivables as of April 30, 2023, compared with .42 percent in the prior period.

Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2023













Agriculture & Turf













U.S. & Canada:













Large Ag









Up ~ 10%

Small Ag & Turf









Down ~ 5%

Europe









Flat to Up 5%

South America (Tractors & Combines)









Flat

Asia









Down moderately

















Construction & Forestry













U.S. & Canada:













Construction Equipment









Flat to Up 5%

Compact Construction Equipment









Flat to Up 5%

Global Forestry









Flat

Global Roadbuilding









Flat



Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2023





Currency

Price

$ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization

Production & Precision Ag

Up ~ 20%

0 %

+15 %

Small Ag & Turf

Up ~ 5%

-1 %

+9 %

Construction & Forestry

Up ~ 15%

0 %

+10 %

















Financial Services

Net Income

$ 630







Financial Services. Fiscal-year 2023 net income attributable to Deere & Company for the financial services operations is forecast to be $630 million. Results are expected to be lower than fiscal year 2022 due to less-favorable financing spreads, the correction of the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers, unfavorable derivative market valuation adjustments, a higher provision for credit losses, higher SA&G expenses, and lower gains on operating-lease dispositions. These factors are expected to be partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook," and "Deere Segment Outlook," relating to future events, expectations, and trends, constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:

changes in U.S. and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to trade, spending, taxing, banking, monetary, environmental (including climate change and engine emission), and farming policies;

political, economic, and social instability of the geographies in which the company operates;

wars and other conflicts, including the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine ;

adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, rising interest rates, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth or possible recession, and regional or global liquidity constraints;

growth and sustainability of non-food uses for crops (including ethanol and biodiesel production);

the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial operating model, Leap Ambitions, and mergers and acquisitions;

the ability to understand and meet customers' changing expectations and demand for John Deere products;

changes to governmental communications channels (radio frequency technology);

gaps or limitations in rural broadband coverage, capacity, and speed needed to support technology solutions;

the company's ability to adapt in highly competitive markets;

dealer practices and their ability to manage distribution of John Deere products and support and service precision technology solutions;

changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters;

changes in the company's credit ratings, and failure to comply with financial covenants in credit agreements could impact access to funding;

stress in the banking sector may have adverse impacts on vendors or customers as well as the company's ability to access cash deposits;

availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods;

delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain;

the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified personnel;

security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of the company and its products;

loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights;

legislation introduced or enacted that could affect the company's business model and intellectual property, such as so-called right to repair or right to modify legislation;

investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings;

events that damage the company's reputation or brand;

world grain stocks, available farm acres, soil conditions, harvest yields, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs, and availability of transport for crops; and

housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of public and nonresidential construction, and infrastructure investment.

Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's other filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because we do not currently perceive them to be material.

DEERE & COMPANY SECOND QUARTER 2023 PRESS RELEASE (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



April 30

May 1

%

April 30

May 1

%



2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change Net sales and revenues:































Production & precision ag net sales

$ 7,822

$ 5,117

+53

$ 13,021

$ 8,473

+54 Small ag & turf net sales



4,145



3,570

+16



7,146



6,201

+15 Construction & forestry net sales



4,112



3,347

+23



7,314



5,891

+24 Financial services revenues



1,107



864

+28



2,147



1,734

+24 Other revenues



201



472

-57



410



640

-36 Total net sales and revenues

$ 17,387

$ 13,370

+30

$ 30,038

$ 22,939

+31

































Operating profit: *































Production & precision ag

$ 2,170

$ 1,057

+105

$ 3,378

$ 1,353

+150 Small ag & turf



849



520

+63



1,296



891

+45 Construction & forestry



838



814

+3



1,463



1,085

+35 Financial services



41



279

-85



279



577

-52 Total operating profit



3,898



2,670

+46



6,416



3,906

+64 Reconciling items **



(47)



(111)

-58



(69)



(195)

-65 Income taxes



(991)



(461)

+115



(1,528)



(710)

+115 Net income attributable to Deere & Company

$ 2,860

$ 2,098

+36

$ 4,819

$ 3,001

+61





* Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of the financial services segment includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses. ** Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME For the Three and Six Months Ended April 30, 2023 and May 1, 2022 (In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net Sales and Revenues























Net sales

$ 16,079

$ 12,034

$ 27,481

$ 20,565 Finance and interest income



1,079



796



2,073



1,595 Other income



229



540



484



779 Total



17,387



13,370



30,038



22,939

























Costs and Expenses























Cost of sales



10,730



8,918



18,663



15,613 Research and development expenses



547



453



1,043



855 Selling, administrative and general expenses



1,330



932



2,283



1,713 Interest expense



569



187



1,049



417 Other operating expenses



363



328



660



638 Total



13,539



10,818



23,698



19,236

























Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes



3,848



2,552



6,340



3,703 Provision for income taxes



991



461



1,528



710

























Income of Consolidated Group



2,857



2,091



4,812



2,993 Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates



2



6



3



8

























Net Income



2,859



2,097



4,815



3,001 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1)



(1)



(4)





Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 2,860

$ 2,098

$ 4,819

$ 3,001

























Per Share Data























Basic

$ 9.69

$ 6.85

$ 16.26

$ 9.78 Diluted



9.65



6.81



16.18



9.72 Dividends declared



1.25



1.05



2.45



2.10 Dividends paid



1.20



1.05



2.33



2.10

























Average Shares Outstanding























Basic



295.1



306.2



296.3



306.8 Diluted



296.5



308.1



297.8



308.8





See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



April 30

October 30

May 1



2023

2022

2022 Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,267

$ 4,774

$ 3,878 Marketable securities



856



734



682 Trade accounts and notes receivable - net



9,971



6,410



6,258 Financing receivables - net



38,954



36,634



34,085 Financing receivables securitized - net



5,659



5,936



4,073 Other receivables



2,593



2,492



2,306 Equipment on operating leases - net



6,524



6,623



6,465 Inventories



9,713



8,495



9,030 Property and equipment - net



6,288



6,056



5,715 Goodwill



3,963



3,687



3,812 Other intangible assets - net



1,222



1,218



1,352 Retirement benefits



3,519



3,730



3,059 Deferred income taxes



1,308



824



1,104 Other assets



2,510



2,417



2,280 Total Assets

$ 98,347

$ 90,030

$ 84,099



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





































Liabilities

















Short-term borrowings

$ 17,109

$ 12,592

$ 12,413 Short-term securitization borrowings



5,379



5,711



4,006 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



14,716



14,822



12,679 Deferred income taxes



511



495



584 Long-term borrowings



35,611



33,596



32,447 Retirement benefits and other liabilities



2,520



2,457



2,964 Total liabilities



75,846



69,673



65,093



















Redeemable noncontrolling interest



102



92



99



















Stockholders' Equity

















Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



22,395



20,262



18,904 Noncontrolling interests



4



3



3 Total stockholders' equity



22,399



20,265



18,907 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 98,347

$ 90,030

$ 84,099





See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS For the Six Months Ended April 30, 2023 and May 1, 2022 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



2023

2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 4,815

$ 3,001 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used for operating activities:











Provision (credit) for credit losses



(89)



45 Provision for depreciation and amortization



995



933 Impairments and other adjustments



173



77 Share-based compensation expense



54



44 Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment









(326) Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes



(377)



37 Changes in assets and liabilities:











Receivables related to sales



(4,407)



(1,535) Inventories



(982)



(2,265) Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(313)



(443) Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



(96)



(139) Retirement benefits



(68)



(1,020) Other



148



(171) Net cash used for operating activities



(147)



(1,762)













Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)



12,593



11,190 Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases



993



1,035 Proceeds from sales of businesses and unconsolidated affiliates, net of cash sold



36





Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)



(13,451)



(11,971) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(41)



(473) Purchases of property and equipment



(584)



(346) Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired



(1,229)



(1,004) Collateral on derivatives - net



367



(248) Other



(178)



(71) Net cash used for investing activities



(1,494)



(1,888)













Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Increase in total short-term borrowings



3,992



812 Proceeds from long-term borrowings



4,868



4,298 Payments of long-term borrowings



(3,567)



(3,625) Proceeds from issuance of common stock



30



50 Repurchases of common stock



(2,546)



(1,226) Dividends paid



(697)



(649) Other



(63)



(46) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities



2,017



(386)













Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



70



(110)













Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



446



(4,146) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period



4,941



8,125 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$ 5,387

$ 3,979





See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (In millions of dollars) Unaudited

(1) Special Items

2023

In the second quarter of 2023, the company corrected the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers, which impacted the timing of expense recognition and the presentation of incentive costs in the consolidated financial statements. The cumulative effect of this correction, $173 million pretax ($135 million after-tax), was recorded in the second quarter of 2023. Prior period results for Deere & Company were not restated, as the adjustment is considered immaterial to the company's financial statements.





2022

In the second quarter of 2022, the company suspended shipments of machines and service parts to Russia. The suspension of shipments to Russia reduced actual and forecasted revenue for the region, which made it probable future cash flows will not cover the carrying value of certain assets. The accounting consequences during the second quarter of 2022 were impairments of most long-lived assets, an increase in reserves of certain financial assets, and an accrual for various contractual uncertainties.





In the second quarter of 2022, the company acquired full ownership of three former Deere-Hitachi joint venture factories and began new license and supply agreements with Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. The remeasurement of the previously held equity investment resulted in a non-cash gain of $326 million (pretax and after-tax).





In the first quarter of 2022, the company had a one-time payment related to the ratification of the UAW collective bargaining agreement, totaling $90 million.





The following table summarizes the operating profit impact, in millions of dollars, of the special items recorded for the three months and six months ended April 30, 2023 and May 1, 2022:









Three Months

Six Months



PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total 2023 Expense:



























































Financing incentive – SA&G expense



















$ 173

$ 173



















$ 173

$ 173





























































2022 Expense (benefit):



























































Gain on remeasurement of equity investment – Other income













$ (326)









(326)













$ (326)









(326) Total Russia/Ukraine events expense

$ 46

$ 1



47



26



120

$ 46

$ 1



47



26



120 UAW ratification bonus – Cost of Sales

































53



9



28









90 Total expense (benefit)



46



1



(279)



26



(206)



99



10



(251)



26



(116)





























































Period over period change

$ (46)

$ (1)

$ 279

$ 147

$ 379

$ (99)

$ (10)

$ 251

$ 147

$ 289





(2) The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all Deere & Company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the Equipment Operations and Financial Services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements. In the supplemental consolidating data in Note 3 to the financial statements, the "Equipment Operations" represents the enterprise without "Financial Services", which include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within "Financial Services."





DEERE & COMPANY (3) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 and May 1, 2022 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited





EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL













OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED





2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Sales and Revenues

















































Net sales

$ 16,079

$ 12,034

























$ 16,079

$ 12,034

Finance and interest income



121



36

$ 1,206

$ 847

$ (248)

$ (87)



1,079



796 1 Other income



185



584



91



104



(47)



(148)



229



540 2, 3 Total



16,385



12,654



1,297



951



(295)



(235)



17,387



13,370





















































Costs and Expenses

















































Cost of sales



10,737



8,919















(7)



(1)



10,730



8,918 4 Research and development expenses



547



453



























547



453

Selling, administrative and general expenses



935



753



397



181



(2)



(2)



1,330



932 4 Interest expense



103



97



540



112



(74)



(22)



569



187 5 Interest compensation to Financial Services



174



62















(174)



(62)











5 Other operating expenses



85



99



316



377



(38)



(148)



363



328 6, 7 Total



12,581



10,383



1,253



670



(295)



(235)



13,539



10,818





















































Income before Income Taxes



3,804



2,271



44



281















3,848



2,552

Provision for income taxes



974



387



17



74















991



461





















































Income after Income Taxes



2,830



1,884



27



207















2,857



2,091

Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates



1



5



1



1















2



6





















































Net Income



2,831



1,889



28



208















2,859



2,097

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1)



(1)



























(1)



(1)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 2,832

$ 1,890

$ 28

$ 208













$ 2,860

$ 2,098

























































1 Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations. 2 Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of Financial Services' income related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenue. 4 Elimination of intercompany service fees. 5 Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services. 6 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 7 Elimination of Equipment Operations' expense related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service expenses.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Six Months Ended April 30, 2023 and May 1, 2022 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited





EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL













OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED





2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Sales and Revenues

















































Net sales

$ 27,481

$ 20,565

























$ 27,481

$ 20,565

Finance and interest income



234



70

$ 2,274

$ 1,675

$ (435)

$ (150)



2,073



1,595 1 Other income



417



801



268



192



(201)



(214)



484



779 2, 3 Total



28,132



21,436



2,542



1,867



(636)



(364)



30,038



22,939





















































Costs and Expenses

















































Cost of sales



18,675



15,614















(12)



(1)



18,663



15,613 4 Research and development expenses



1,043



855



























1,043



855

Selling, administrative and general expenses



1,719



1,410



569



307



(5)



(4)



2,283



1,713 4 Interest expense



204



188



983



270



(138)



(41)



1,049



417 5 Interest compensation to Financial Services



297



106















(297)



(106)











5 Other operating expenses



137



138



707



712



(184)



(212)



660



638 6, 7 Total



22,075



18,311



2,259



1,289



(636)



(364)



23,698



19,236





















































Income before Income Taxes



6,057



3,125



283



578















6,340



3,703

Provision for income taxes



1,455



568



73



142















1,528



710





















































Income after Income Taxes



4,602



2,557



210



436















4,812



2,993

Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates



1



5



2



3















3



8





















































Net Income



4,603



2,562



212



439















4,815



3,001

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(4)

































(4)







Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 4,607

$ 2,562

$ 212

$ 439













$ 4,819

$ 3,001

























































1 Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations. 2 Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of Financial Services' income related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenue. 4 Elimination of Intercompany service fees. 5 Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services. 6 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 7 Elimination of Equipment Operations' expense related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service expense.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions of dollars) Unaudited











EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL













OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED





Apr 30

Oct 30

May 1

Apr 30

Oct 30

May 1

Apr 30

Oct 30

May 1

Apr 30

Oct 30

May 1





2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022

Assets









































































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,587

$ 3,767

$ 3,167

$ 1,680

$ 1,007

$ 711



















$ 5,267

$ 4,774

$ 3,878

Marketable securities



14



61



2



842



673



680





















856



734



682

Receivables from Financial Services



5,899



6,569



5,669



















$ (5,899)

$ (6,569)

$ (5,669)

















8 Trade accounts and notes receivable - net



1,562



1,273



1,358



10,422



6,434



6,079



(2,013)



(1,297)



(1,179)



9,971



6,410



6,258 9 Financing receivables - net



54



47



49



38,900



36,587



34,036





















38,954



36,634



34,085

Financing receivables securitized - net



1









6



5,658



5,936



4,067





















5,659



5,936



4,073

Other receivables



2,201



1,670



1,944



481



832



405



(89)



(10)



(43)



2,593



2,492



2,306 9 Equipment on operating leases - net





















6,524



6,623



6,465





















6,524



6,623



6,465

Inventories



9,713



8,495



9,030







































9,713



8,495



9,030

Property and equipment - net



6,254



6,021



5,678



34



35



37





















6,288



6,056



5,715

Goodwill



3,963



3,687



3,812







































3,963



3,687



3,812

Other intangible assets - net



1,222



1,218



1,352







































1,222



1,218



1,352

Retirement benefits



3,450



3,666



2,996



69



66



65









(2)



(2)



3,519



3,730



3,059 10 Deferred income taxes



1,355



940



1,247



59



45



49



(106)



(161)



(192)



1,308



824



1,104 11 Other assets



1,961



1,794



1,767



564



626



516



(15)



(3)



(3)



2,510



2,417



2,280 9 Total Assets

$ 41,236

$ 39,208

$ 38,077

$ 65,233

$ 58,864

$ 53,110

$ (8,122)

$ (8,042)

$ (7,088)

$ 98,347

$ 90,030

$ 84,099













































































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















































































































































Liabilities









































































Short-term borrowings

$ 1,755

$ 1,040

$ 1,554

$ 15,354

$ 11,552

$ 10,859



















$ 17,109

$ 12,592

$ 12,413

Short-term securitization borrowings















5



5,379



5,711



4,001





















5,379



5,711



4,006

Payables to Equipment Operations





















5,899



6,569



5,669

$ (5,899)

$ (6,569)

$ (5,669)

















8 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



13,759



12,962



11,370



3,074



3,170



2,534



(2,117)



(1,310)



(1,225)



14,716



14,822



12,679 9 Deferred income taxes



402



380



454



215



276



322



(106)



(161)



(192)



511



495



584 11 Long-term borrowings



7,310



7,917



8,556



28,301



25,679



23,891





















35,611



33,596



32,447

Retirement benefits and other liabilities



2,410



2,351



2,855



110



108



111









(2)



(2)



2,520



2,457



2,964 10 Total liabilities



25,636



24,650



24,794



58,332



53,065



47,387



(8,122)



(8,042)



(7,088)



75,846



69,673



65,093













































































Redeemable noncontrolling interest



102



92



99







































102



92



99













































































Stockholders' Equity









































































Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



22,395



20,262



18,904



6,901



5,799



5,723



(6,901)



(5,799)



(5,723)



22,395



20,262



18,904 12 Noncontrolling interests



4



3



3







































4



3



3

Financial Services equity



(6,901)



(5,799)



(5,723)





















6,901



5,799



5,723

















12 Adjusted total stockholders' equity



15,498



14,466



13,184



6,901



5,799



5,723





















22,399



20,265



18,907

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 41,236

$ 39,208

$ 38,077

$ 65,233

$ 58,864

$ 53,110

$ (8,122)

$ (8,042)

$ (7,088)

$ 98,347

$ 90,030

$ 84,099

















































































8 Elimination of receivables / payables between Equipment Operations and Financial Services. 9 Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services. 10 Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities. 11 Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions. 12 Elimination of Financial Services' equity.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Six Months Ended April 30, 2023 and May 1, 2022 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited







EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022



Cash Flows from Operating Activities



















































Net income

$ 4,603

$ 2,562

$ 212

$ 439













$ 4,815

$ 3,001



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:



















































Provision (credit) for credit losses



4



1



(93)



44















(89)



45



Provision for depreciation and amortization



565



518



500



530

$ (70)

$ (115)



995



933 13

Impairments and other adjustments









77



173





















173



77



Share-based compensation expense



























54



44



54



44 14

Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment









(326)

































(326)



Distributed earnings of Financial Services



12



232















(12)



(232)











15

Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes



(304)



75



(73)



(38)















(377)



37



Changes in assets and liabilities:



















































Receivables related to sales



(255)



(215)















(4,152)



(1,320)



(4,407)



(1,535) 16, 18, 19

Inventories



(910)



(2,201)















(72)



(64)



(982)



(2,265) 17

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



161



(99)



243



(7)



(717)



(337)



(313)



(443) 18

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



(97)



(144)



1



5















(96)



(139)



Retirement benefits



(67)



(1,024)



(1)



4















(68)



(1,020)



Other



54



(102)



103



(117)



(9)



48



148



(171) 13, 14, 17

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities



3,766



(646)



1,065



860



(4,978)



(1,976)



(147)



(1,762)

























































Cash Flows from Investing Activities



















































Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)















13,169



12,004



(576)



(814)



12,593



11,190 16

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases















993



1,035















993



1,035



Proceeds from sales of businesses and unconsolidated affiliates, net of cash sold















36





















36









Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)















(13,584)



(12,260)



133



289



(13,451)



(11,971) 16

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(41)



(473)



























(41)



(473)



Purchases of property and equipment



(583)



(345)



(1)



(1)















(584)



(346)



Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired















(1,327)



(1,090)



98



86



(1,229)



(1,004) 17

Increase in investment in Financial Services



(799)





















799

















20

Increase in trade and wholesale receivables















(5,310)



(2,159)



5,310



2,159











16

Collateral on derivatives – net









6



367



(254)















367



(248)



Other



(37)



(46)



(142)



(49)



1



24



(178)



(71) 19

Net cash used for investing activities



(1,460)



(858)



(5,799)



(2,774)



5,765



1,744



(1,494)



(1,888)

























































Cash Flows from Financing Activities



















































Increase (decrease) in total short-term borrowings



(225)



128



4,217



684















3,992



812



Change in intercompany receivables/payables



932



(424)



(932)



424



























Proceeds from long-term borrowings



41



55



4,827



4,243















4,868



4,298



Payments of long-term borrowings



(47)



(308)



(3,520)



(3,317)















(3,567)



(3,625)



Proceeds from issuance of common stock



30



50



























30



50



Repurchases of common stock



(2,546)



(1,226)



























(2,546)



(1,226)



Capital Investment from Equipment Operations















799









(799)

















20

Dividends paid



(697)



(649)



(12)



(232)



12



232



(697)



(649) 15

Other



(35)



(27)



(28)



(19)















(63)



(46)



Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities



(2,547)



(2,401)



5,351



1,783



(787)



232



2,017



(386)

























































Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



62



(113)



8



3















70



(110)

























































Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



(179)



(4,018)



625



(128)















446



(4,146)



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period



3,781



7,200



1,160



925















4,941



8,125



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$ 3,602

$ 3,182

$ 1,785

$ 797













$ 5,387

$ 3,979





























































13 Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 14 Reclassification of share-based compensation expense. 15 Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the Equipment Operations, which are included in the Equipment Operations operating activities. 16 Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment. 17 Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers. 18 Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services. 19 Elimination and reclassification of the effects of Financial Services partial financing of the construction and forestry retail locations sales and subsequent collection of those amounts. 20 Elimination of investment from Equipment Operations to Financial Services.

DEERE & COMPANY

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The company evaluates its business results on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, it uses a metric referred to as Shareholder Value Added (SVA), which management believes is an appropriate measure for the performance of its businesses. SVA is, in effect, the pretax profit left over after subtracting the cost of enterprise capital. The company is aiming for a sustained creation of SVA and is using this metric for various performance goals. Certain compensation is also determined on the basis of performance using this measure. For purposes of determining SVA, each of the equipment segments is assessed a pretax cost of assets, which on an annual basis is approximately 12 percent of the segment's average identifiable operating assets during the applicable period with inventory at standard cost. Management believes that valuing inventories at standard cost more closely approximates the current cost of inventory and the company's investment in the asset. The Financial Services segment is assessed an annual pretax cost of approximately 13 percent of the segment's average equity. The cost of assets or equity, as applicable, is deducted from the operating profit or added to the operating loss of each segment to determine the amount of SVA.





Equipment Production & Small Ag Construction For the Six Months Ended

Operations Precision Ag & Turf & Forestry



Apr 30 May 1 Apr 30 May 1 Apr 30 May 1 Apr 30 May 1 Dollars in millions

2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales

$ 27,481

$ 20,565

$ 13,021

$ 8,473

$ 7,146

$ 6,201

$ 7,314

$ 5,891

Average Identifiable Assets

















































With Inventories at LIFO

$ 21,303

$ 18,846

$ 9,317

$ 7,933

$ 4,774

$ 4,296

$ 7,212

$ 6,617

With Inventories at Standard Cost



23,358



20,449



10,388



8,736



5,321



4,758



7,649



6,955

Operating Profit

$ 6,137

$ 3,329

$ 3,378

$ 1,353

$ 1,296

$ 891

$ 1,463

$ 1,085

Percent of Net Sales



22.3 %

16.2 %

25.9 %

16.0 %

18.1 %

14.4 %

20.0 %

18.4 % Operating Return on Assets

















































With Inventories at LIFO



28.8 %

17.7 %

36.3 %

17.1 %

27.1 %

20.7 %

20.3 %

16.4 % With Inventories at Standard Cost



26.3 %

16.3 %

32.5 %

15.5 %

24.4 %

18.7 %

19.1 %

15.6 % SVA Cost of Assets

$ (1,401)

$ (1,227)

$ (623)

$ (525)

$ (319)

$ (285)

$ (459)

$ (417)

SVA



4,736



2,102



2,755



828



977



606



1,004



668

























































Financial



































For the Six Months Ended

Services







































Apr 30 May 1



































Dollars in millions

2023 2022



































Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 212

$ 439





































Average Equity



6,180



5,683





































Return on Equity



3.4 %

7.7 %



































Operating Profit

$ 279

$ 577





































Cost of Equity



(415)



(377)





































SVA



(136)



200







































