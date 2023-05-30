Lotus Clinical Research Expands Partnership with Veeva to Accelerate Clinical Trials

Fast-growing CRO utilizes Veeva Vault Clinical Suite to substantially decrease startup time

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J. and PLEASANTON, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Lotus Clinical Research expanded its partnership with Veeva and broadened its adoption of Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, a strategic move to strengthen its service delivery and efficiency. This builds on Lotus' existing use of Vault Clinical Suite to implement swifter and more connected studies. The successful incorporation of Veeva Vault CDMS, Veeva Vault eTMF, and Veeva Vault CTMS has effectively scaled Lotus' trial operations while sustaining the highest quality standards. With a unified clinical ecosystem, Lotus has significantly reduced study startup time.

Veeva Systems (PRNewsfoto/Veeva Systems) (PRNewswire)

Lotus President, Bill Martin, elaborated on the benefits of the partnership with Veeva, "This collaboration enables Lotus to conduct a higher volume of clinical trials while improving coordination with sponsors and clinical trial sites. Easy-to-use, integrated clinical applications are vital for Lotus as we continue to diversify our disease area expertise and increase our site interactions and patient recruitment."

As a rapidly expanding CRO, Lotus sought to develop an adaptable, connected, and scalable infrastructure to keep pace with its growth. The internal team of trained programmers is now leveraging Vault CDMS, its primary clinical data management system, to design studies entirely in-house. This has resulted in faster delivery of electronic data capture (EDC) study builds, significantly cutting study startup time.

Using integrated applications on a single platform has enabled Lotus to effortlessly share questionnaires and metrics between Vault CDMS and Vault CTMS, simplifying monitoring reports. With a single source for documentation and a seamless flow of data and documents across clinical applications, Lotus can increase compliance, ensure rapid study initiation, and deliver a better site experience. These advancements have propelled Lotus' transition from a company with an initial focus on acute pain and CNS to one that supports all facets of clinical research.

"We're proud to grow our five-plus year partnership with Lotus, bringing together their experience and knowledge executing complex clinical trials with our technology expertise," said Jon Young, director, Veeva Vault Clinical strategy. "With Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, Lotus can provide value-added services to customers and streamline how they work with sites for greater speed and agility."

About Lotus Clinical Research

Lotus is a scientifically driven, full-service, consultative CRO delivering across all phases of clinical development with a legacy and focus in CNS research. Since its inception in 2001, Lotus has strategically focused the growth of its services, expertise, and regulatory knowledge to successfully partner with biopharmaceutical companies to execute clinical trials across all indications from Phase 1 through 4.

Lotus is unique to other CROs in that they are owned by Emerge Holdco, LLC, which also owns Evolution Research Group, LLC (ERG), a leading clinical site organization with 20+ wholly owned clinical research sites around the US, with over 450 beds, conducting early and late phase complex trials in both healthy volunteers and highly specialized, diverse populations. The successful conduct of clinical trials at Lotus is a result of the therapeutic expertise and the superior level of talent across the medical, operational, and support functions. For more information, visit lotuscr.com.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 9 and 10), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

925-226-8821

deivis.mercado@veeva.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veeva Systems