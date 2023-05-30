Resecurity Exhibits at GITEX Africa: Showcasing the Latest Identity Protection & Threat Intelligence Solutions

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc. (USA) a global cybersecurity solutions provider protecting Fortune 500 and government agencies worldwide, has announced that it will participate in GITEX Africa 2023, the continent's largest inclusive tech event, from 31 May to 2nd June 2023. The event will take place at the Exhibition Center in Marrakesh, Morocco, bringing together thousands of technology professionals, law enforcement, industry experts, and thought leaders to showcase the latest trends, products, and solutions in the ICT industry.

GITEX AFRICA is held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, under the authority of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform and hosted by Digital Development Agency (ADD).

Resecurity is excited to showcase its innovative cybersecurity solutions at the event, including its advanced digital identity protection & e-government protection, cyber threat intelligence (CTI), cyber forensics and incident response services, and cutting-edge endpoint protection technologies. Visitors to the Resecurity booth #7C-45 will have the opportunity to meet with the cybersecurity experts, who will be on hand to provide information on the latest industry trends and answer any questions attendees may have about the company's products and services.

GITEX AFRICA is an annual pan-African tech event that brings together a diverse group of stakeholders, including tech titans, governments, SMEs, startups, coders, investors, and academia. The event, held in Marrakesh, Morocco, features a curation of emerging technologies from fintech, e-commerce, cloud, IoT, AI, telecom, and cybersecurity.

The main objective of GITEX AFRICA is to accelerate collaboration and explore new ventures that will shape the vision for a more sustainable, inclusive, and tech-driven digital economy in Africa. The event aims to showcase the limitless possibilities of the continent, powered by tech-savvy youth, corporates, and ambitious governments.

GITEX AFRICA offers a range of exhibition sectors and conferences, including an interactive global showcase of innovations and the latest tech, outcome-focused conferences, product launches, and networking opportunities with industry leaders. Attendees can meet leading experts, entrepreneurs, and innovators who share their insights and ideas and discover the latest trends and opportunities in the technology industry. According to Mr. Drissi Mohammed Melyani, the Director General of the Digital Development Agency in Morocco, Africa's capacity for technology is boundless, and the time to take action is now.

One of the key features of GITEX AFRICA is the amazing lineup of major tech CEOs who reveal their perspectives on the current challenges and the next frontier of innovation. This allows African global leaders and investors to address the region and explore ways of leveraging technology to drive growth and development.

Resecurity's team will showcase the company's products and services throughout the event, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to learn more about cybersecurity developments and explore new solutions to protect their businesses from advanced cyber threats.

"We are thrilled to be participating in GITEX Africa," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our latest innovations in cybersecurity and engage with industry professionals from across the continent. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible cybersecurity solutions in multiple domains (including fraud prevention, threat intelligence, digital forensics, endpoint and identity protection, managed threat hunting), and we look forward to sharing our expertise and knowledge with esteemed attendees at this great event."

Resecurity is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, specializing in advanced threat intelligence, identity protection, digital forensics and managed threat response services. The company's mission is to help businesses and organizations of all sizes protect their networks, data, and assets from cyber threats. With a team of world-class cybersecurity experts and a commitment to innovation and excellence, Resecurity is poised to be at the forefront of the industry for years.

Recently Resecurity® products have been also named a Gold Winner by the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity products and services received Gold recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive categories such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, and third-party risk management (TPRM):

GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America: Resecurity® Context™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America: Resecurity® Risk™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America: Resecurity® Hunter™ Research & Development

Resecurity® has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the Cyber Threat Intelligence Market and has been included as the top Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) Provider globally. The company has recently been highlighted in the latest Global TIP Market Report 2022 and External Risk Mitigation Platforms (ERMM) providing information about the most successful CTI and digital risk management industry players. The Frost & Sullivan report details the organization's market research, identifying trends in the market and top vendors and tools in the market.

In addition to its threat intelligence platform, Resecurity provides incident response services to help organizations respond to and recover from cyber-attacks. Resecurity's incident response team is available 24/7 to assist clients with identifying and containing security incidents. The team uses a combination of technical expertise and strategic planning to help clients minimize the impact of security incidents and restore their operations as quickly as possible.

Resecurity's commitment to helping organizations stay ahead of cyber threats has earned the company a reputation as a trusted partner in the cybersecurity industry. With its extensive experience in threat intelligence and incident response, Resecurity is well-equipped to help organizations of all sizes and industries protect their assets and reputation against cyber threats.

For more information about Resecurity and its cybersecurity solutions, please visit the company's website at www.resecurity.com. For more information about GITEX Africa and how to attend, please visit the event's official website at www.gitexafrica.com.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai).

To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

