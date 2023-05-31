Allant Group Launches Audience Management Platform+

A market-defining platform designed to harmonize data sources and assemble, aggregate, and activate audiences quickly

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allant Group LLC, a data-driven journey orchestration solution provider, and a VntCap Technologies LLC company, is pleased to announce the launch of its Audience Management Platform (AMP+). AMP+ is a streamlined, first of its kind, end-to-end analytics data platform built for the marketer and underpinned by a hyper-fast query engine designed for 'no code' reporting, analytics, segmentation, and data processing.

Allant Group (PRNewswire)

Allant Group announces the launch of AMP+ a first of its kind, end-to-end analytics data platform

AMP+'s directional approach to data is geared towards providing marketers, data analysts, and campaign managers with advanced data capabilities without the need for developers. Its native speed-of-compute gives marketers true train-of-thought analysis as they work with granular, atomic-level data in an iterative and agile environment. The actualization of this data then gives marketers the ability to take action on their discoveries, immediately. AMP+ has integrated modeling capabilities which reduce the effort and time needed by data science teams to go from data ingest to ready to model. Additionally, automated audience profiling enables a marketer to get a quick start against gigantic data sources, such as the US census data, and then be able to understand how their segments, audiences, and campaigns profile against it.

"The challenge 'Marketing Clouds' continue to create is their inability to make data easily accessible and manageable for marketers," said Keith Scheer, SVP, Product & Innovation at Allant Group. "We built AMP+ to simplify the complex ingestion of large and less than clean data sources so they can be activated without the necessity of writing SQL by the busy marketer themselves. The AMP+ user interface is loaded with hundreds of built-in automation accelerators to assist in getting targeted campaigns with higher performing audiences in-market quicker."

AMP+ brings together the people, process and technology to put a brand's first-party data at the center of their audience orchestration strategy. Additional capabilities include:

Perform basic changes without the need to move data to another system

Drag-n-drop environment to dig deep into stats and predictive analytics without writing SQL

Ability to record actions and turn them into a repeatable script or process

Create and publish business intelligence-style reports

Privacy-compliant match capabilities for data hygiene and identity resolution through our identity graph

Seamlessly connects to channel agnostic campaign delivery providers, i.e., email, SMS, etc.

Feature-level profile definitions for varying user types, i.e., campaign manager, analyst, business user etc.

"The impact Allant's AMP+ will have on the market will be disruptive," said Michael D. Fisher, CEO at Allant Group. "We are so confident in Allant's Audience Management Platform, we are encouraging brands to participate in an Audience Activation Assessment. This is an opportunity to enhance an organization's data with Allant's industry-specific audience data of more than 250M U.S. consumers and evaluate how easy AMP+ ingests their data and harmonizes, analyzes, and activates it. The insights our Audience Activation Assessment provides are invaluable for data-driven organizations."

For more information on AMP+ or Allant Group's Audience Activation Assessment, please contact us here: https://www.allantgroup.com/contact

About Allant Group

Allant Group is a data-driven audience orchestration engine that powers the solutions behind successful customer journeys. We give organizations a competitive advantage by leveraging data, analytics, customer experience management, martech integration, and strategic consulting services to deliver individualized and nurturing lifecycle experiences that create a stronger relationship between brand and customer. Allant is a privately held company headquartered in the Chicago area. For more information, visit https://www.allantgroup.com/.

About VntCap Technologies, LLC

VntCap Technologies, LLC provides its subsidiary companies with a unique blend of viewpoints and experiences that deliver comprehensive guidance and oversight to its leadership teams. Unlike other investment firms that seek quicker financial returns from their investments, VntCap actively operates the companies within its investment portfolio for longer periods of time to achieve maximum valuation. Founded by a group of entrepreneurs from a cross-section of industries, the varied background of its members is what continues to create value in subsidiary companies such as Allant Group. For more information about VntCap Technologies, LLC visit http://www.vntcaptech.com/.

Contact: Linda Vetter

lvetter@allantgroup.com

1-800-367-7311

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allant Group