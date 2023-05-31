In the Brave New World of Synthetic Milk, Shoppers Reach for Non-GMO, Regenerative Dairy Options

Non-GMO Project presents expert panel discussing how regenerative solutions avoid the risks and "greenwashing" of precision fermentation in June 7 Webinar

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As synthetic, non-animal dairy products enter the marketplace and grocery store aisles unregulated and unlabeled, research shows a majority of people are instead looking for non-GMO milk and yogurt options when shopping.1 Why? Shopper desire for informed choices, animal welfare, and nutrient-rich dairy options are on the rise. While sales of both non-GMO and grass-fed options are growing,2 3 most shoppers doubt lab-grown food can be as safe, healthy and nutritious as food grown on a farm.4

That's why on June 7, 2023, at 12 p.m. PST, the Non-GMO Project will host a live webinar to share natural dairy trends and discuss what synthetic GMO dairy is and how to spot it in the market. An expert panel with a live Q&A will follow, discussing how regenerative agriculture is building soil and climate solutions, while prioritizing animal welfare.

Panelists include three regenerative dairy thought leaders:

Albert Straus , founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery ; , founder and CEO of

ORIGIN Milk ; and Adrian Bota, co-founder and CEO at; and

Lynette Maan , Director of Marketing and Communications at Lewis Road Creamery . , Director of Marketing and Communications at

Webinar registration is free and open to the public. More information about the campaign and access to the media kit can be found on the Project's website .

Each year, millions of acres of GMO commodity crops are harvested for use in livestock feed. Meanwhile, billions of dollars of venture capital funding are helping biotech companies engineer synthetic, non-animal dairy proteins through a genetic engineering process they are calling "precision fermentation."

"Today, genetic engineering is no longer about a few agrochemical giants manipulating a handful of commodity crops," said Megan Westgate, executive director at the Non-GMO Project. "It's also about engineering animals, gene-edited crops and novel ingredients brewed in vats in warehouses. These ingredients are flying under the radar of the natural products industry and even being marketed erroneously as non-GMO. For consumers and retailers alike, this is confusing and concerning."

Industrial farming techniques are also negatively impacting the nutrient density of foods. The panel will discuss how regenerative agriculture restores soil health and reduces fertilizer and pesticide dependency, while creating real solutions for people, animals, and the planet.

"It's time to lead the movement to undo the harm that legacy dairy has brought to people and the planet – from soil health to biodiversity and pricing justice for dairy farmers – things have to change," says Adrian Bota, co-founder and CEO at ORIGIN Milk. "We've created a new paradigm in dairy that puts sustainability, human health and the environment at the core of nutrition."

"Regenerative farming is at the heart of what we do," says Lynette Maan, Director of Marketing and Communications at Lewis Road Creamery. "We work with nature in beautiful and fertile corners of New Zealand, where our farms adhere to a suite of best-in-class practices. We can't wait to share our experiences and practices during this important webinar."

About the Non-GMO Project

The Non-GMO Project is a mission-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to building and protecting a non-GMO food supply. The Non-GMO Project Verified seal remains North America's most trusted third-party verification for GMO avoidance. Backed by our rigorous Standard, the Butterfly label is a meaningful way for brands and retailers to show their commitment to non-GMO choices and the food transparency that shoppers seek. Learn more at www.nongmoproject.org .

