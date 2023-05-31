Brings Home the Gold in the 18th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology as "Best IT Solution for Pharmaceuticals & Biotech"

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ocean , the world's first Reproducible Research Cloud, today announced that it has earned a Gold Award in the 18th Annual 2023 Globee ® Awards for Information Technology in the category of "Best IT Solution for Pharmaceuticals and BioTech."

"Code Ocean organizes the creative chaos inherent in computational science" -Simon Adar, Co-founder and CEO, Code Ocean

Code Ocean accelerates pharmaceutical and biotech research by providing a digital lab for trusted computational science. Code Ocean's enterprise platform allows pharmaceutical and biotech researchers to collaborate more quickly and effectively in a standards-based environment that duplicates coding, software, and data in the cloud. It preserves a record of the path to every result to maintain complete visibility, lineage, reproducibility, and reuse, bringing together decision-makers, research IT, coding, and domain scientists in one shared, collaborative space.

"Code Ocean organizes the creative chaos inherent in computational science," said Simon Adar, Co-founder and CEO, Code Ocean. "Scientists use many well developed methods for capturing, storing, and indexing primary research data, but once that data leaves the security of a database to be transformed into valuable insights, it often loses the connection to its original source. Code Ocean's digital lab guarantees the traceability and reproducibility of any result so scientific discoveries can be completely trusted by decision makers."

The Globee Awards were formed to honor organizations of all types and sizes from around the world for their achievements in various business and technology-related categories. The awards were created to provide a platform for recognizing and promoting excellence in industries and sectors that are shaping the future of business. The judging process for the 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology involved the active participation of over 600 judges from diverse corners of the globe, representing a broad spectrum of industry experts. These esteemed judges contributed their expertise to evaluate and assess the submissions received.

"The pharmaceutical and biotech industries are going through digital transformations to modernize infrastructure and enable scientists to better collaborate," said Ram Dayan, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Code Ocean. "Code Ocean is a critical part of that transformation, as it will make more information available for analysis and improve the quality and speed of science. By offering a unified platform for data and computational research in the wet and dry lab, Code Ocean provides full knowledge of the path of discovery, making each stage of the computation fully reproducible."

About Code Ocean

Code Ocean solves the problem of creative chaos in scientific discoveries. It's your digital lab for faster, trusted computational science — the first and only integrated science library and workbench that guarantees reproducibility and speeds up discovery. Bringing together decision-makers, research IT, coding, and domain scientists in one shared, collaborative space, it provides a single pane of glass delivering end-to-end visibility, traceability, and reusability. Code Ocean keeps all your data, results, development environments, pipelines, AI/ML, no-code applications, and visualizations in one place as connected data products.

