Shari Burnum Named Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor for Second Consecutive Year

MADISON, Ala., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shari Burnum, CEO of Investor's Resource, an RFG Advisory partner firm, in Madison Alabama, has been named by Forbes as a Best-in-State Wealth Advisor for 2023*. This is Burnum's second consecutive year earning a place among the state's most accomplished financial professionals.

While Forbes lists the Top Wealth Advisors in the nation, the publication recognized that local clients most often prefer to work with local wealth advisors. To make those advisors easier to locate and engage, Forbes created its Best-in-State listing. Advisors are selected based on a mix of quantitative and qualitative data, including diligence interviews, service models, compliance records, industry experience, and best practices. Of over 39,000 nominations, Forbes selected just 7,321 wealth advisors who lead the nation in "successfully managing nearly $11 trillion in assets."

According to Forbes, recognized advisors are "laser focused on having a positive impact on their clients' lives; they want to add meaning and help them live better lives."

Burnum's proven record of providing high-quality, high-impact service to her roster of clients secured her place alongside a stellar list of recommended wealth advisors who have accumulated years of industry knowledge, understand the unique needs of their clients, and have expertise in meeting them.

"I take pride in providing my clients with the most relevant and up-to-date financial guidance. It's rewarding to have my work acknowledged and recognized among the best," explains Burnum. "To my clients, I am a trusted resource and I look forward to continuously serving them in the most effective capacity."

About Investor's Resource:

Investor's Resource is home to a comprehensive wealth management team based in Madison, Alabama with a client base around the country. The services of the team range from investment management and financial planning to tax and estate planning for individuals and families. Our vision is to be our client's "Trusted Partner for Life". We are committed to a client's entire life and the financial well-being of their family; therefore, our services evolve to meet those changing needs. We have adopted a practice of continuous process improvement and value high levels of client satisfaction and long-term relationships with our clients.

