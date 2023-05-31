Truly Vodka Soda with Six-Times-Distilled Premium Vodka and Real Fruit Juice Available Now

Just in time for summer sipping, Truly Vodka Soda hits shelves with a new look and great-tasting flavors

BOSTON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Beer Company's Truly Hard Seltzer, a leader and innovator in the hard seltzer category, today reintroduces its first spirits-based seltzer as Truly Vodka Soda. Rolling out now in time for the summer season, Truly Vodka Soda combines six-times-distilled vodka, real fruit juice, and premium flavors for a light and refreshing drink that delivers summer fun all year long.

First introduced as Truly Vodka Seltzer in 2022 with unique Twist of Flavor fruit combinations, Truly's first spirits-based seltzer has a fresh new look and more great-tasting flavors. A key element of the brand's portfolio refresh efforts announced in February of this year, Truly Vodka Soda is renamed from Truly Vodka Seltzer to reflect the classic bar call and stand out on shelves with bright packaging and an expanded range of can't-miss flavors.

Rounding out the Truly Vodka Soda line extension with two new packs of single-fruit flavors, Truly Vodka Soda Classic and Paradise packs are available now. All Truly Vodka Soda flavors are 5% ABV with just 110 calories, two grams of sugar, and are naturally gluten-free. The must-try packs include:

NEW Truly V odka Soda Classic Pack: Lime, Mango, Blueberry, and Pineapple flavors

NEW Truly Vodka Soda Paradise Pack: Mango, Watermelon, Passion Fruit, and Blood Orange flavors

Truly Vodka Soda Twist of Flavor Pack: Blackberry & Lemon, Cherry & Lime, Pineapple & Cranberry, and Peach & Tangerine

"We are always looking for ways to deliver on our category-leading innovation and bring Truly fans a favorite flavor for every occasion," said Casey O'Neill, Director of Product Development at the Boston Beer Company. "Truly Vodka Soda delivers a crisp and smooth Truly with a range of real fruit flavors that taste great and pack a punch."

"We're excited to reintroduce drinkers to Truly Vodka Soda, our award-winning1,2 spirits-based seltzer," said Matt Withington, Truly Sr. Director of Brand Marketing at the Boston Beer Company. "Complete with new flavors and new packaging, we're confident Truly Vodka Soda tastes as good as it looks."

Drinkers can experience the lighter side of life with Truly throughout 'seltzer season' with a range of new styles including a truly nostalgic limited-edition Truly Hard Seltzer Red, White & Tru mix pack filled with four iconic American flavors plus two new Truly Flavored Vodka flavors, Blood Orange and White Peach.

About Truly

An original hard seltzer, Truly has paved the way for an entire category since 2016 as the most innovative beyond beer experience. The brand continues to keep its finger on the tab of what drinkers want: a great-tasting, sessionable alcoholic beverage without the fuss. Truly believes life can be more refreshing when we can be real, let loose, embrace imperfection, and allow ourselves to be free from convention. That's why Truly has something for everyone in more than 30 unique flavors including three lightly flavored mix packs (Berry, Citrus, and Tropical), three bolder flavor mix packs (Lemonade, Margarita-Style, and Punch), plus even more ways to enjoy Truly including Truly Extra. In 2022, Truly introduced Truly Flavored Vodka and its first spirits-based seltzer, Truly Vodka Soda. To learn more, visit trulyhardseltzer.com, follow Truly on social media, or experience Truly for yourself at the home of innovation in Downtown Los Angeles at Truly L.A.

About Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Truly Vodka Soda, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Hard Mountain Dew, and Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers, as well as other craft beer brands from Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

