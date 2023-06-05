Bansk Group-Backed Arcadia Consumer Health Acquires Avrio Health

Growth and Distribution of Avrio's Products to Continue as Part of Arcadia

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Consumer Healthcare ("Arcadia" or the "Company"), a recognized leader and one of the fastest growing platforms in the consumer healthcare market, today announced that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Avrio Health L.P. ("Avrio"). Arcadia is backed by Bansk Group ("Bansk"), a consumer-focused private investment firm dedicated to building distinctive consumer brands.

Avrio Health is a consumer health products company that champions an improved quality of life for people in the United States through the reimagining of innovative product solutions. The company has a strong portfolio of well-respected brands, including Betadine®, Colace®, Senokot®, and SlowMag™ Mg. Arcadia will provide additional scale and resources to support the growth and distribution of products, including a focus on consumer-led innovation, leveraging Arcadia's best-in-class omni-channel capabilities, and a highly diversified, blue-chip retail customer base.

"We are pleased to complete our purchase of Avrio Health's well-respected and effective brands, and we are excited about the long-term growth opportunities this transaction represents for Arcadia's portfolio of high-quality products and solutions," said Mike DeBiasi, Chief Executive Officer of Arcadia Consumer Healthcare. "We look forward to expanding our product offerings to help our customers achieve the harmony of feeling good and looking good."

"Since initiating our partnership with Arcadia in 2021, we have focused on driving organic growth and expanding the Company's brand portfolio," said Chris Kelly, Partner at Bansk Group. "This transaction will further distinguish Arcadia as a leader in health and wellness, and allow the Company to enhance the wellbeing of more consumers. We look forward to continuing to support the Company's momentum and building on the strong growth Arcadia has experienced over the past few years."

Centerview Partners is acting as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal advisor to Bansk Group.

About Arcadia Consumer Healthcare

Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, formerly known as Kramer Laboratories, is a recognized leader in the consumer healthcare market for over-the-counter medicines and premium vitamins, minerals and supplements. For over 35 years, the company has been delivering innovative healthcare products to help consumers self-treat their everyday problems. Arcadia's flagship brands include Nizoral®, a highly efficacious therapeutic dandruff shampoo brand, NATURELO®, a premium VMS brand derived from 'whole food' ingredients, CloSYS, a science-based oral rinse for sensitive mouths, Kaopectate®, a leader in the treatment of diarrhea and upset stomach, Fungi-Nail®, a specialty anti-fungal product formulated with a clinically proven ingredient that cures and prevents fungal infections, and Opti-Nail™, a unique cosmetic fungal nail repair brand. Additional portfolio brands include HC Max™, a maximum strength anti-fungal remedy, and Safetussin®, a pharmacist-developed cough and cold relief solution for adults suffering from diabetes and/or high blood pressure. Arcadia Consumer Healthcare's products are sold in over 60,000 stores nationwide, including major drug, food and mass merchandiser outlets. Learn more at www.arcadiach.com.

About Bansk Group

Founded in 2019, Bansk Group is a New York-based private investment firm focused on investing in and building distinctive consumer brands. The firm partners with differentiated brands across four primary consumer categories: beauty & personal care, consumer health, food & beverage, and household products.

Bansk's tenured group of investors and operators have invested more than $30 billion of equity capital across more than 40 transactions with some of the most innovative and well-known consumer companies in the world. With more than three decades of investment experience in the consumer products industry, a global network of relationships, and a tested value creation playbook, Bansk seeks to partner with exceptional founders and management teams to drive outsized organic and acquisitive growth and to position brands for enduring long-term success in the evolving consumer landscape. www.banskgroup.com

Media Contacts

Bansk Group

Woomi Yun / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

View original content:

SOURCE Bansk Group