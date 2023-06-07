Anne Mahlum, Influential Entrepreneur and Founder of Solidcore and Ambition, Joins Forces with Ice Barrel CEO Wyatt Ewing to Fuel Innovation and Growth

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thriving as a powerhouse fitness entrepreneur, Anne Mahlum, whose entrepreneurial brilliance has reshaped the business of fitness through the success of Solidcore and her newest fitness concept Ambition , has strategically invested $265,000 into Ice Barrel, a groundbreaking company spearheaded by CEO Wyatt Ewing. Additionally, Anne has extended a generous line of credit worth $1.5 million to support the venture.

Anne Mahlum Founder of Solidcore and Ambition (PRNewswire)

This collaboration stems from Mahlum's profound understanding of the fitness industry and her knack for identifying innovative ventures that align with her mission of empowering individuals to achieve their health and wellness goals. Leveraging her unparalleled track record of transforming the fitness industry, Mahlum recognizes the immense potential in Ice Barrel's unique offering.

Ice Barrel, known for its cutting-edge cold therapy products, and made here in the US, has captured the attention of fitness enthusiasts with its revolutionary approach to recovery and wellness. Ice Barrel is a cold therapy training tool that offers an easy and convenient way to bring ice baths to your routine. With a lightweight, compact design and functional features, Ice Barrel is portable, durable, and convenient. The company's meticulously designed barrels provide a convenient and immersive cold therapy experience, enabling individuals to unlock enhanced athletic performance, expedite post-workout recovery, and cultivate a deeper sense of overall well-being. Wyatt created the brand because he wanted to share the power of cold therapy with anyone who needs to hit the reset button.

"Our society tells us to work harder, sleep less, and don't complain. My work life balance and the everyday pressures caught up with me. I was broken, sick, and desperate for a change," said Ewing.

Cold water therapy is one of the fastest, easiest, and most natural ways to reset your body and mind. While cold therapy has been an accepted treatment for acute injuries and post-exercise recovery for over 30 years, new research is showing that cold therapy is safe and effective for chronic diseases. Cold therapy provides systemic anti-inflammatory relief, increases positive immune response, and parasympathetic nervous system stimulation. Cold therapy is being applied to provide non-pharmaceutical support for patients with depression and mood disorders, reduction of daily stress, chronic disease support including rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia among others, and disease intervention.

"Joining forces with Ice Barrel was a natural choice for me as an entrepreneur deeply committed to advancing the fitness industry and empowering individuals to lead healthier lives," said Mahlum. "I am thrilled to partner with Wyatt Ewing and his team, as their innovative approach to cold therapy aligns perfectly with my vision of fostering comprehensive wellness. Together, we will fuel innovation, drive growth, and revolutionize the way people approach recovery and performance optimization. Ice Barrel's potential to transform the fitness and wellness sector is truly remarkable, and I am excited to be a part of this groundbreaking journey."

Mahlum's investment signifies her confidence in Ice Barrel's transformative impact on the fitness and wellness sector. As an influential figure in the industry, Mahlum brings not only financial support but also invaluable insights, strategic guidance, and a vast network of connections to propel Ice Barrel's growth and market reach.

Ice Barrel retails for $1199.97

https://icebarrel.com/

Jennifer Jimenez - Dunn Pellier Media

jenn@dunnpelliermedia.com

571-243-6865

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ambition