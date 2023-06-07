F45 Training Signs Merchandise Partnership with BDA

Nation's Leading Branded Merchandise Agency Tapped to Provide New Retail Assortment for F45's Global Fitness Community

WOODINVILLE, Wash., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bensussen Deutsch & Associates , LLC (BDA), the nation's premier Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands including Major League Baseball, Johnson & Johnson, The Home Depot, NBC, and Mercedes Benz, today announced a merchandise partnership with F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV ) ("F45"), a global fitness community offering in-person and on-demand workouts. BDA will create a new line of merchandise to be sold via F45's website and in various F45 studios nationwide.

BDA brings extensive fitness retail expertise to F45, having worked with various companies in the wellness space to bring brands to life through direct-to-consumer and in-store merchandise. BDA will provide F45 with an on-trend assortment of accessories and clothing such as gym bags, water bottles, performance shirts, shorts, and loungewear for both men and women.

"F45 is one of the most exciting and recognizable brands in the rapidly growing fitness industry," said Jay Deutsch, CEO and co-founder of BDA. "F45 is known for its core focus on function and innovation, and our branded merchandise reflects this mindset. Our new line of F45 gear and accessories will allow members to showcase their passion and commitment to the brand in and outside of the studio."

F45 Training has a network of approximately 2,000 franchises across 66 countries and offers unique 45-minute workouts, which blend elements of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), circuit training, and functional training, empowering members to achieve extraordinary results.

"Selecting BDA as our retail partner was a natural fit; they have a proven track record of growing brand recognition through merchandise in the health and wellness space," said Brian Killingsworth, Chief Marketing Officer at F45. "We know new members and F45 devotees will appreciate the fashion-forward, functional approach of our new retail offerings that you can wear from the studio to the street."

The 30-piece branded collection will be available to shop now at https://shop.f45training.com/ and within most studios worldwide. F45 will add to the selection based on members' and franchisees' feedback.

About BDA

Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA), is an award-winning modern Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands, providing customized marketing, merchandising, e-commerce, and fulfillment solutions for major sports and entertainment properties and Fortune 1000 enterprises. A global firm with over 36 years of experience, BDA operates over 100 locations in 50 cities around the globe. Clients like Dell, ExxonMobil, The Home Depot, Johnson & Johnson, and Major League Baseball rely on BDA to activate, motivate, and promote their events, employees, and brands. For more information on the power of merchandise, visit www.bdainc.com .

About F45 Training

F45 Training ("F45" or the "Company") is a leading boutique fitness franchise platform operating the F45, FS8 and Vive Active brands. F45 is a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout that utilizes proprietary technology, including a proven fitness platform that leverages a rich content database of thousands of unique functional training movements that offers members a new workout experience each day. FS8 is a progressive new fitness concept that remixes the best elements of pilates, tone and yoga. Vive Active is an innovative, high energy fitness concept that focuses on athletic reformer pilates. F45 is committed to supporting our expanding global franchise network in the high growth boutique fitness category. For more information, please visit www.f45training.com .

