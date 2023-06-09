BOCA RATON, Fla., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has announced MDVIP Chairman & CEO Bret Jorgensen as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Florida Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Jorgensen was selected by an independent panel of judges based on his entrepreneurial spirit, company purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

MDVIP Chairman & CEO Bret Jorgensen Wins EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Florida Award (PRNewswire)

Under Jorgensen's leadership, MDVIP has delivered significant growth to over 1,175 physicians and 385,000 patients

"Every year, we are completely blown away by the accomplishments of our Entrepreneur Of The Year Regional Award winners, and 2023 is no different," said AJ Jordan, EY Americas Entrepreneur Of The Year Program Director. "They are change-makers and champions of business and community, and we are so proud to be honoring them. We can't wait to see how these leaders will continue to improve lives and disrupt industries."

"I am honored to be named a winner of this esteemed award and want to thank EY for continuing to celebrate innovation and entrepreneurship," said Jorgensen, who previously received the Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in Healthcare in 1995 as co-founder and president of TheraTx. "This recognition further validates the collective dedication of the entire MDVIP team and our affiliated doctors across the country who work every day to help people lead healthier and more vibrant lives."

MDVIP is the largest membership-based healthcare network in the U.S. Under Jorgensen's leadership, the company has delivered significant and consistent growth, which is represented today by more than 1,175 affiliated primary care physicians and over 385,000 patients.

Published research shows that MDVIP drives better health outcomes, cost savings to the healthcare system and higher satisfaction among physicians and patients. Medicare patients who joined MDVIP were hospitalized 79% less than those in traditional primary care practices, and commercially-insured patients were hospitalized 72% less. This equates to an estimated savings of $600 million for Medicare per year.

Demonstrating how patients highly value the model and relationship with their doctor, MDVIP has a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 88 and consistently achieves a 90+% member annual renewal rate. For physicians, MDVIP provides the tools and resources to transition to a membership-based model and the autonomy to practice medicine how they envisioned.

As a Florida award winner, Jorgensen is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners, including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About MDVIP

Founded in 2000, MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services. The company has been certified by Great Place to Work since 2018 and is recognized by Fortune as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

