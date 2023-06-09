TikTok and GSTV Strike Deal to Bring Consumers Curated, On-the-Go Content Experience

Partnership Engages GSTV's 116 Million Viewers on National Video Network and Drives New Audiences For TikTok's Popular Short-Form Content

DETROIT, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSTV, the national video network engaging and entertaining targeted audiences at scale across tens of thousands of fuel retailers, today announces a new partnership with TikTok. The integration will bring content from the entertainment platform to GSTV's audience of over 116 million unique monthly viewers across the U.S.

"At GSTV, we're always looking to entertain our viewers in new ways. TikTok has proven immensely popular, boasting a highly engaged U.S. audience," said Violeta Ivezaj, SVP, Business Operations at GSTV. "We're thrilled to bring this partnership to our audience, entertaining them as they fuel up, and highlighting content and creators to discover. Furthermore, this is an exciting opportunity to offer our advertising partners, creating memorable moments with organic and creative content integrations optimized for consumers on the move."

GSTV and TikTok will engage on-the-go consumers at unique moments of 1:1 attention with culturally relevant, curated content for GSTV. To kick off the partnership, GSTV's creative studio, Ignite, will create a customized segment each week. Each 20 second video will feature one or multiple TikToks, with QR codes driving back to the app. All content will bear the hashtag #ISawItOnGSTV to encourage further social sharing and viewer engagement. The content will run alongside GSTV's slate of beloved short form content creators including Maria Menounos, Cheddar News, Live Nation, Loop Media, So Yummy, and more.

"With our mission to inspire creativity and bring joy, TikTok has become the platform that people turn to experience entertainment throughout their day" said Dan Page, Head of Global Distribution, New Screens, TikTok. "Through our partnership with GSTV, we are excited to expand that experience to new spaces and audiences, bringing more opportunities for people to enjoy the content they love."

"With the addition of TikTok, GSTV continues to elevate its content experience. We partner with best in class content franchises and have added interactive elements and audience-specific content to entertain viewers and create optimized moments of consumer engagement for advertisers," said Sean McCaffrey, President & CEO, GSTV. "TikTok's goal to engage fans during all the moments that matter aligns with GSTV's scale and content strategy, and we look forward to the continued evolution of our partnership."

About GSTV

GSTV is America's most engaging on-the-go video network. GSTV is a data-driven, national platform entertaining targeted audiences at scale across tens of thousands of fuel retailers. Reaching 116 million American adults monthly, GSTV engages viewers with full sight, sound and motion video at an essential waypoint of their consumer journey, and GSTV is the only consolidated and scaled digital media platform in the convenience and fuel channel. Analysis of billions of consumer purchases demonstrates that GSTV viewers spend significantly more across retailers, services, consumer goods and other sectors following a fuel transaction. While offering consumers entertaining and informative content, GSTV drives immediate action and creates lasting brand impressions, delivering measurable results for the world's largest advertisers. Visit www.gstv.com for more information.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. www.tiktok.com .

