GHX Vendormate Partners with 360training to Drive Efficient Credentialing Processes for Healthcare Industry Representatives

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) announced a new strategic relationship with 360training that will give GHX Vendormate customers direct access to 360training's online training, streamlining the credentialing process for healthcare industry representatives (HCIRs). By enhancing the digital credentialing experience, GHX is helping healthcare providers and suppliers more efficiently meet compliance requirements and deliver on its mission to simplify the patient-centered business of healthcare.

Hospitals, healthcare facilities, and supplier organizations face a complex and time-consuming process when it comes to vendor credentialing. Amid an ever-expanding list of regulatory requirements, hospitals strive to ensure that every industry representative has completed the necessary requirements, including training and certification, before doing business with the vendor. An average med-device company spends a cumulative 21,358 hours per year on credentialing across administrative, human resource, and sales departments, according to 2021 GHX internal data.

The new integration will give GHX Vendormate customers access to 360training's comprehensive portfolio of training courses through their existing GHX accounts. Upon completion, course certificates are automatically documented within their GHX Vendormate profile, making it easier for healthcare industry representatives to fulfill credentialing requirements online.

"Vendor credentialing is a critical business function for healthcare providers and suppliers," said Chrystie Leonard, chief customer experience officer at GHX. "By partnering with 360training, we're expanding the breadth of our offering to create greater efficiencies in the credentialing journey for healthcare industry representatives, helping provide our Vendormate customers with the best possible user experience."

