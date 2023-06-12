THE MART unveils latest transformation during NeoCon 2023

With world-class tenant amenities, reenergized common areas, outdoor spaces, and leading-edge offices, THE MART's transformation ushers in the future of downtown Chicago and office space

CHICAGO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THE MART is pleased to announce the completion of its boldest transformation yet. The building's redeveloped spaces—which include a new suite of world-class tenant amenities and revitalizations to the South Lobby and River Park—will be unveiled during NeoCon (June 12–14, 2023), the world's leading platform for commercial interior design and one of THE MART's marquee design trade shows.

THE MART's 21,000 SF tenant-exclusive conference center and workspace with meeting rooms, lounge areas, flexible programming space, and a private café, designed for quiet focus and productive collaboration. Photo courtesy of Gensler/Gillian Fry and THE MART. (PRNewswire)

Owned and operated by Vornado Realty Trust, THE MART is an architectural icon in Chicago and the largest privately held commercial building in the United States, internationally recognized as a global innovator in culture, design, and technology. The latest developments, designed by Vornado in collaboration with Gensler, deliver the future of office space to some of the country's most creative and forward-thinking companies. The highly visible transformation honors and challenges the building's heritage and its existing Art Deco architecture to create an open and accessible meeting place, opening its doors as a marketplace of experiences, creativity, and ideas.

"We are thrilled to see the transformation of THE MART come to completion and provide tenants and the public greater access to one of Chicago's most historic buildings," said Paul Heinen, Chief Operating Officer, THE MART. "With expansive offices for industry leading tenants, sought-after brands in our design showrooms, and cutting-edge digital art displays through ART on THE MART, THE MART is proud to call itself home to some of the city's most innovative and dynamic communities."

The transformation follows an earlier phase of improvements to THE MART in 2016 that saw the introduction of the Grand Stair and Marshall's Landing, one of Chicago's top dining destinations, and a new Food Hall with robust and varied offerings, as well as a new reception and information desk.

Spaces and new amenities completed June 2023 include:

A revitalized approach to the South Lobby , one of the city's most iconic Art Deco interiors, that includes the installation of new lounge seating to create a warm and welcoming environment for the public, with furnishings sourced exclusively from design showrooms at THE MART.

An extensive, centralized amenity experience on the second floor featuring a 23,000 SF health club with state-of-the-art equipment and studios offering a full range of classes; an intimate tenant-exclusive speakeasy lounge overlooking the river ; and a cluster of new curated retail offerings across beauty, health, and wellbeing.

21,000 SF tenant-exclusive conference center and workspace with conference and meeting rooms, lounge areas, flexible programming space, and a private café, designed for quiet focus and productive collaboration.

A reimagination of THE MART's River Park public space with a plaza for pedestrian traffic and gathering, a lush central lawn for community celebrations and programming, al fresco seating activated by new food and beverage offerings, and a localized approach to landscaping that introduces foliage and perennials from the surrounding Chicago region, all conceived of by landscape architects Hoerr Schaudt . The new River Park is part of a larger approach to make privatized space public by bringing the rooftop amenities to the street level, creating a new front yard for Chicago and one of few dynamic spaces available to the public on the riverfront.

The unveiling of THE MART's transformation coincides with two major public events at the building. ART on THE MART, the largest digital art projection in the world, displayed across 2.5 acres of the façade of THE MART, launched Building Light on June 8, a new projection by Gensler, which will run nightly through its summer program. Designed by Anna Nelson and Franklin Guttman of Gensler's Chicago brand team, the commission explores themes of discovery, urbanism, and change through four abstracted time-lapsed vignettes. Aiming to evoke optimism and wonder, Building Light speaks to what design can do for our communities and relates to Gensler's design approach to improvements throughout THE MART. Vornado's transformation of the building will create a new experience for all who enter, and Gensler's projection reinforces THE MART's role as a true global destination for design.

From June 12–14, THE MART will once more open its doors to the design world for NeoCon, the most important event of the year for the commercial interior design industry since 1969. Comprised of nearly one million square feet of exhibition space, NeoCon features game-changing products and services from more than 400 leading companies and emerging players, providing unparalleled access to the latest and most innovative solutions in commercial space design. NeoCon is representative of THE MART's rich past as a wholesale marketplace as well as its current position as one of the world's largest hubs for design—the building is home to more than 250 design showrooms and nine internationally renowned design trade shows each year.

About THE MART

THE MART is the largest privately held commercial building in the United States: it encompasses 4.2 million gross square feet, spans two city blocks, rises 25 stories, and is visited by an average of 30,000 people each business day (or nearly 10 million people annually). THE MART serves as the home to Chicago's most creative and technologically innovative companies, including Motorola Mobility, 1871, PayPal, and MATTER, as well as Fortune 500 companies Conagra Brands, Allstate, Medline Industries, Beam Suntory, Avant, and Grainger. It is also the largest and most important center for design in North America with more than 250 premier design showrooms offering the latest resources for both residential and commercial markets.

themart.com

IG: @themartchicago | FB: @themart

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is the preeminent owner, manager, and developer of Office and Retail assets. Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market, New York City, along with premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability. The Company owns and manages over 26 million square feet of LEED certified buildings.

vno.com

IG: @vornadorealtytrust | LI: Vornado Realty Trust

About Gensler

Gensler is a global architecture, design, and planning firm with 53 locations and more than 7,000 professionals networked across the Americas, Europe, Greater China, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Founded in 1965, the firm works globally across more than 29 practice areas spanning the work, lifestyle, community, and health sectors. We are guided by our mission to create a better world through the power of design, and the source of our strength is our people. By leveraging our diversity of ideas, our research and innovation, our shared values, and our One-Firm Firm culture, we are working seamlessly as a borderless firm in 140 countries and making the greatest impact on our communities as we continue to tackle the world's challenges.

gensler.com

IG: @gensler_design | TW: @gensler_design

To access the press kit, please visit:

egnyte.suttoncomms.com/fl/LRCuRsvqtu

THE MART's revitalized approach to the South Lobby, one of Chicago's most iconic Art Deco interiors, that includes the installation of new lounge seating to create a warm and welcoming environment for the public, with furnishings sourced exclusively from design showrooms at THE MART. Photo courtesy of Gensler/Gillian Fry and THE MART. (PRNewswire)

The Founder's Room, THE MART's new tenant-exclusive lounge that offers the perfect intimate space to escape the daily hustle and bustle, with stunning views of the Chicago river. Photo courtesy of Gensler/Gillian Fry and THE MART. (PRNewswire)

THE MART’s River Park public space with a plaza for pedestrian traffic and gathering, a lush central lawn for community celebrations and programming, al fresco seating activated by new food and beverage offerings, and a localized approach to landscaping. Photo courtesy of Gensler/Gillian Fry and THE MART. (PRNewswire)

"Building Light," a new projection by leading design and architecture firm Gensler, will be on view at ART on THE MART,— the largest permanent digital art projection in the world, projecting contemporary artwork across the 2.5 acre river-façade of THE MART—from June 8 until September 13, 2023, nightly at 9pm CT. Courtesy of ART on THE MART. (PRNewswire)

