As Summer Heats Up, Coway Launches Powerful 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan: The Airmega Aim

With 360° suction purification and an auto-oscillating fan, the Airmega Aim is a budget-friendly solution for clean and cool air as higher temperatures worsen allergies and air quality

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway , a leading wellness tech company, today launched the Airmega Aim, a 2-in-1 air purifier and fan. This is the first model in Coway's lineup of best-in-class air purifiers to include circulation features on top of a powerful three-stage filtration process with a True HEPA Filter. You can see the Airmega Aim in action here .

At $149.99 and small enough to function as a desk fan, the Airmega Aim is also Coway's most compact and budget-friendly model to-date. It can clean the air in a 248 sq. ft space in 30 minutes, designed to fit seamlessly into small space layouts – such as a dorm room or RV – that commonly have poor airflow and air quality. As consumers adapt to hotter summers that worsen air quality and seasonal allergies , the Airmega Aim is a true 2-in-1 solution for clean and cool air.

Unlike other options on the market, the Airmega Aim rotates both vertically and horizontally for extended airflow coverage reaching 26 ft. The auto-oscillating function moves left to right with up to 80° range of motion. The Airmega Aim can also be manually titled vertically up to 90° to easily control the airflow direction.

Using an advanced three-stage, self-managed filtration with a long-life True HEPA filter, the Airmega Aim eliminates 99.999% of particulates, such as viruses, bacteria, fungi and pollen. The system's particle sensor communicates air quality automatically and in real-time through a colored display panel that will auto-dim when the unit is idle.

The Coway Airmega Aim offers additional convenient features such as:

2-in-1 air purification and circulation

Dynamic 360° suction purification

Powerful 3-stage filtration (with Pre-Filter + Deodorization Filter + True HEPA Filter)

Real-time air quality indicator and auto mode

average dorm room Room size: 248 sq. ft in 30 minutes, which covers more than the

Compact size without losing efficacy (Dimensions: 9.2 W x 10.6 L x 16.5 H)

Remote to control the unit up to 11 feet away

The Airmega Aim is immediately available at www.cowaymega.com , in addition to Amazon .

About Coway

Our obsession with home health began in Korea in 1989. Today, Coway is proud to bring our award-winning products and home health expertise to the US with Coway Airmega air purifiers, Coway Bidetmega for bathrooms, and Coway Aquamega water purifiers. Since our founding, Coway has become a global leader in intensive research, engineering, and innovation, amassing 6,737 intellectual property rights in all.

The Coway R&D Center, an environmental technology research institute, has 427 researchers, developing technologies around all aspects of life. The center also serves as our environmental quality, design, and cosmetics institute. Whether researching billions of data points to document air quality, conducting hundreds of tests to create the perfect seat for every body shape, or employing twenty-three certified water sommeliers—when we say we're obsessed with health, we mean it. For more information, please visit https://cowaymega.com or http://newsroom.coway.com .

