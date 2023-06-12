Wyndham Opens First Trademark Collection Hotel in Türkiye

The addition of Istanbul New Airport Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham, builds on Wyndham's position as the largest international hotel company in Türkiye

ISTANBUL, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels spanning more than 95 countries, today announced the opening of the 68-room Istanbul New Airport Hotel, its first Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel in Türkiye. The newly opened hotel adds to Wyndham's standing as the largest international hotel company in Türkiye with more than 95 hotels open and operating and more than 20 under development.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has opened its first Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel in Türkiye, expanding its footing as the largest international hotel company in the country. Above, a guest room at Istanbul New Airport Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham. (PRNewswire)

Trademark Collection by Wyndham is designed for travellers seeking distinctive accommodations in sought-after destinations with each hotel maintaining its own unique attributes. The brand caters to independently minded owners eager to leverage Wyndham's industry-leading scale alongside its world-class marketing, technology and distribution capabilities. Since its launch in 2017, the brand now has more than 185 hotels in top destinations like New York, Berlin, Athens, Budapest, Brussels and others.

Murat Özel, Country Director of Türkiye, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: "Trademark Collection by Wyndham celebrates the individuality and unique vision of entrepreneurs who want to make their mark in hospitality with the support of the world's largest hotel franchisor. There is tremendous opportunity for midscale and upscale hotels in Türkiye and this new opening in Istanbul, one of the world's most popular cities, reinforces the brand's global footprint and our commitment to our continued expansion in the country."

Located in in the fast-growing Arnavutkoy district, 12 km from Istanbul Airport and with easy access to the nearby Mall of Istanbul and the Vialand Theme Park, Istanbul New Airport Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham is a new construction hotel featuring an on-site restaurant, business centre, concierge and other amenities. Rooms are stylish and cozy, feature an array of modern amenities are available in standard, deluxe and suite configurations.

Wyndham hotels in Türkiye and around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the award-winning hotel loyalty programme offering approximately 101 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

For additional details on Trademark Collection by Wyndham, as well as franchising opportunities with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, visit www.whrdevelopmentemea.com

About Trademark Collection by Wyndham

Each of Trademark Collection by Wyndham's upper-midscale-and-above hotels around the world – from landmark hotels in Europe, Asia, The Americas and the Caribbean to its flagship hotel, The Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Ky. – boast three common attributes: character, charm, and individuality. Launched in 2017, Trademark Collection is the first Wyndham-brand geared to three- and four-star hotel owners passionate about upholding their hotels' independent spirit and designed for everyday travellers seeking distinctive, attainable accommodations in sought-after destinations. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/trademark.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 845,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveller, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty programme offers approximately 101 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.'s (the "Company") current views and expectations related to rooms growth, development and consumer demand trends. Forward-looking statements include those that convey management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time the Company makes the statements and may be identified by words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "goal," "future," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "objective," "estimate," "projection" and similar words or expressions, including the negative version of such words and expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, general economic conditions, including inflation, higher interest rates and potential recessionary pressures; the worsening of the effects from the coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19"); COVID-19's scope, duration, resurgence and impact on the Company's business operations, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on the Company's franchisees, guests and team members, the hospitality industry and overall demand for and restrictions on travel; the Company's continued performance during the recovery from COVID-19 and any resurgence or mutations of the virus; concerns with or threats of other pandemics, contagious diseases or health epidemics, including the effects of COVID-19; the performance of the financial and credit markets; the economic environment for the hospitality industry; operating risks associated with the hotel franchising businesses; the Company's relationships with franchisees; the impact of war, terrorist activity, political instability or political strife, including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the Company's ability to satisfy obligations and agreements under its outstanding indebtedness, including the payment of principal and interest and compliance with the covenants thereunder; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain financing and the terms of such financing, including access to liquidity and capital; and the Company's ability to make or pay, plans for, and the timing and amount of any future share repurchases and/or dividends, as well as the risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts