ESR Wins Multiple Red Dot and iF Design Awards

WILMINGTON, Del., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech accessories brand, ESR , today announced that two of its products won 2023 Red Dot Award and iF Design Award . The Shift Magnetic Case was chosen as a Red Dot Design Award winner and the Kickstand Wireless Power Bank (HaloLock) received both an iF Design Award and a Red Dot Design Award. These awards are internationally renowned symbols of design excellence, recognizing innovation in both form and function. Winning them highlights ESR's commitment to delivering innovative accessories that make tech easier to use.

The Shift Magnetic Case for iPad Pro 11ʺ was recognized for its unmatched combination of powerful protection and versatile functionality. The case combines a lightweight detachable back case and wrap-around magnetic cover that ensure powerful protection against drops and bumps in a sleek, lightweight package.

What really sets the Shift apart is its six easily switchable use modes. The angle adjustment and stability of its stand modes is facilitated by wide support brackets that magnetically lock into grooves in the base of the cover. The Shift is the first iPad case to support Raised Screen View, which allows users to place their iPad in a position that is adjacent to their natural eyeline for a more ergonomic viewing angle. Portrait Mode lets user's flip their iPad and place it vertically to enjoy a better angle for FaceTime calls or browsing. For work or school, the dedicated Writing Mode offers three stable angles (between 15°–25°) for notetaking, typing, and drawing, while Viewing Mode provides 6 stable angles (between 30°–70°) that are optimized for watching videos. The magnetic back case also enables Free-Move Mode, which allows for instant hands-on access by detaching the magnetic front cover, while ensuring the user's iPad stays protected. The back case's powerful magnets also allow users to attach their iPad to metal fridges so they can easily follow recipes while cooking.

The Shift's heat-dissipation vents also offer a unique solution to the problem of overheating. They help to keep the user's iPad cool to extend battery life and ensure peak performance levels during Netflix binges or video calls. The recessed side of the back case and elasticated Pencil holder also keep Apple Pencil users happy by letting them magnetically pair and charge their stylus and providing safe storage while they're on the go.

ESR's Kickstand Wireless Power Bank (HaloLock) is a part of their collection of MagSafe accessories. It's a sleek, durable, and portable power bank that combines on-the-go MagSafe charging with a highly adjustable kickstand. Users can choose between auto-on MagSafe charging or use the USB-C port to charge with a cable. The kickstand and pass-through charging support also lets users utilize it as a portable charging stand when they have access to an outlet.

"We're ecstatic to receive the esteemed Red Dot and iF Design Awards and I'm very proud of our Design Team's achievements," said Tim Wu, CEO of ESR. "These accolades reflect our dedication to delivering exceptional products that seamlessly blend unique functionality and a clean, modern aesthetic. We are grateful for the recognition and remain committed to creating innovative accessories that make user's everyday experience with technology easier."

More information about ESR's award-winning products and other mobile accessories are available at www.esrgear.com .

The ESR Shift Magnetic Case for iPad Pro 11ʺ is available for $49.99­–$55.99

The ESR Kickstand Wireless Power Bank (HaloLock) comes in 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh versions.

About ESR

Founded in 2009, with a user base of now over 100 million people worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of tech accessories. From cases that do more than protect, to wireless chargers that reimagine what's possible with MagSafe, we're on a mission to make tech easier to use.

