essence makeup Expands Footprint Within Gaming Community with First Roblox Game

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- essence makeup, the popular beauty brand known for its range of affordable and fun-to-use cosmetics, is excited to announce its Roblox debut with its first game, 'Color dare by essence' – a dream-like world where kindness is an essential tool to save the world. The cosnova-owned brand's entrance into Roblox follows a successful Twitch cosplay contest held in partnership with creator Emiru and reflects the company's continued dedication to supporting the gaming community through immersive experiences.

essence Makeup launches ‘Color dare by essence” on Roblox (PRNewswire)

With 'Color dare by essence', the brand is taking its first step onto the Roblox platform and is pursuing long-term plans to shed light on important, social issues in an engaging, playful way. Developed in collaboration with global digital agency DEPT®, 'Color dare by essence' revolves around the themes of identity and diversity and reflects the brand's mission to "Make Beauty Fun". Players create a colorful, diverse world using individualized avatars with the help of the main character "Lash Princess". Together, the users and Lash Princess work to fight off the looming storm of grey darkness, which embodies the negative aspects of our world today such as bullying and violence. The unwavering Lash Princess stands alongside users, rallying them with a powerful mission: "Let's make the world colorful and peaceful again."

Launching in alignment with Pride Month, 'Color dare by essence' gives users the unique opportunity to make a difference in the real world through game-driven charitable actions. essence is planning four community days, on which the users will be given a time limit to defeat the grey in the world. If the goal is reached together, the players win a donation to two charities selected by essence and LGBTQIA+ agency "The Mixx" to make a difference within the community.

"Diversity, kindness and self-expression were our main drivers when creating the game, as all are values integral to the essence brand," says Thorsten Mühl, Chief Digital Marketing & Experience Office (CXO), cosnova. "The gaming landscape has become an integral part of essence's digital presence, and the foray into Roblox represents a strategic move to enhance the brand's reach and connect with a diverse audience while raising awareness of important social issues."

essence made its entry into the gaming world in October 2022 when it joined forces with acclaimed Twitch creator Emiru to launch a cosplay contest. The overwhelming response prompted the brand to expand the partnership with Emiru, leading to a second highly anticipated contest held last month, which amassed a 30% increase of entries. With the stream event ranking 13th globally across over 923,000 channels and awarding winners from 14 countries, the partnership has created deep and consistent engagement with new consumers, resulting in unprecedented success. "essence's participation in the cosplay community has been empowering – not only of my interest to grow visibility for it, but to acknowledge and support so many passionate individuals in their pursuit of it. Together, we have been able to authentically impact and encourage the same self-expression and imagination for this community that drives both of us individually." states Emiru.

With a keen understanding of gaming's potential as a catalyst for self-expression and community-building, essence is dedicated to creating immersive experiences that deeply resonate with gamers worldwide. Embracing platforms like Roblox and forging partnerships with influential figures in the gaming industry, essence remains at the forefront of pioneering innovative approaches to captivate and inspire its audience.

About essence makeup

essence cosmetics provides user-friendly and affordable makeup options that bring joy to the often serious world of beauty. Beauty doesn't have to cost a lot, and essence proves everyday that excellent quality and innovation is not a question of price. essence's range of color cosmetics are majority manufactured in Europe with ingredients that comply with the strict standards of the European Union Cosmetics Directive and United States FDA. Products are 100% cruelty-free as well as paraben-free, gluten-free and alcohol-free as often as possible. For further information on essence makeup, visit essencemakeup.com.

About Cosnova Beauty

cosnova Beauty with headquarters in Sulzbach, Germany is a family-owned company founded by Christina Oster-Daum and Javier González in 2002. At the end of the fiscal year 2021, cosnova Beauty had around 650 employees around the world. Meanwhile, its cosmetic brands essence and CATRICE are sold in over 80 countries in Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania and Africa. The company's customers include drugstores, food retailers, department stores, perfumeries and fashion chains as well as various online trade partners. In addition, essence and CATRICE are also each represented with their own online stores.

essence makeup + logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE essence makeup