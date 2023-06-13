ZAPSCALE SECURES $2.5 MILLION SEED FUNDING TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS CUSTOMER SUCCESS PLATFORM FOR SAAS BUSINESSES

Leading venture capital firms Blume Ventures, Veda VC, Java Capital, 100xEntreprenuers, T2D3 Capital, Arka Venture Labs, Mplier Capital Ventures, and other prominent investors contribute to the funding round

WILMINGTON, Del., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZapScale, the trailblazer in delivering the easiest Customer Success Platform, is thrilled to announce that it has successfully raised $2.5 million in seed funding from leading venture capital firms, including Blume Ventures, Veda VC, Java Capital, 100xEntreprenuers, T2D3 Capital, Arka Venture Labs, and other prominent investors.

"We are immensely grateful for the trust and confidence shown by our investors," said Manasij Ganguli, 2nd time Founder and CEO of ZapScale. "This funding marks a significant milestone for ZapScale, and we are excited to leverage these resources to build the easiest customer success platform in the world. Our mission is to empower businesses with cutting-edge technology and actionable insights, allowing them to effortlessly scale their operations and achieve outstanding customer success outcomes."

Blume Ventures, a second-time investor in Manasij, expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership. Ashish, Partner at Blume Ventures, commented, "We are delighted to continue supporting Manasij and ZapScale on their journey. We have witnessed Manasij's exceptional entrepreneurial acumen in his previous startup, and we are confident in his ability to drive innovation and deliver groundbreaking solutions. We are excited about the potential of ZapScale's Customer Success Platform to transform the way businesses engage with their customers."

ZapScale's customer success platform is tailored specifically for small and medium-sized SaaS businesses, addressing a significant gap in the industry's offerings for this segment. Leveraging AI technology and data from multiple customer touchpoints, ZapScale provides actionable insights, predictive analytics, and ready-made playbooks to proactively address customer needs, reduce churn, and identify upsell opportunities.

The investment will fuel the rapid development of ZapScale's Customer Success Platform, with a focus on enhancing its AI-driven capabilities and expanding its presence in the US market.

About ZapScale

ZapScale is a Customer Success Platform designed for B2B SaaS companies, focussed on small and medium-sized enterprises. The platform equips customer success teams with the tools they need to effectively monitor and manage their customers. With over 40 pre-built KPIs, 50 out-of-the-box playbooks, and integrations across multiple sources, ZapScale provides evidence-based, conjecture-free, and accurate customer health scores.

Media Contact:

Nikita Kalra

Head of Marketing,

ZapScale

+ (91) 9873799244

nikita@zapscale.com

