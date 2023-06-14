Concrete Work Stoppage Threat Looms Over Seattle-Area Construction Industry Again as Corliss Resources Drivers Vote to Strike

Workers are members of Teamsters Local 174, whose 4.5-month industry-wide concrete strike ended just over a year ago

SEATTLE, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than seven months after voting to organize with Teamsters Local 174, a group of more than 50 concrete mixer drivers at Corliss Resources have now voted to authorize a strike against their employer. The strike vote is in response to the glacially slow pace of negotiations for a first contract, with Corliss management only agreeing to meet with the union six times over the past seven months. There are still countless issues that have been left open during negotiations, including many of the issues that are most critical to the drivers, such as cameras, discipline, pay rates, healthcare, and retirement. As of now, only two additional dates are scheduled for Corliss to meet with the Teamsters Local 174 bargaining team.

"It is obvious to us that Corliss management is giving the absolute bare minimum effort to negotiate a contract for their workers, and this strike vote is meant to show them they need to step it up big time if they want to avoid a work stoppage," said Teamsters Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer Rick Hicks. "These workers have lived long enough without a contract, and their patience has run out. It's time for Corliss to come back to the table with a serious commitment to reaching a deal."

