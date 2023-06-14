PreciseMDX Announces Key Leadership Appointments

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreciseMDX , a leading healthcare technology company, is pleased to announce two key leadership appointments within the organization, marking a phase of accelerated growth. Jared Lisenby has been appointed as the Chief Revenue Officer, while Angela Romero joins as Vice President of Customer Success.

Jared Lisenby, the newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in driving revenue growth within the healthcare technology industry. With his strategic mindset and strong business acumen, Jared has successfully led numerous sales and revenue generation initiatives throughout his career. His expertise lies in developing effective go-to-market strategies, building and nurturing customer relationships, and driving overall business expansion. Prior to joining PreciseMDX, Jared held senior leadership positions, including Chief Sales Officer at Experity , a technology leader for urgent care.

Angela Romero brings over 15 years of experience in operational leadership within the healthcare technology sector and brings extensive experience in building strong customer relationships and driving customer satisfaction. She is recognized for developing and executing strategies that accelerate customer time to value and long-term customer value realization. Prior to joining PreciseMDX, Angela held leadership roles at several prominent healthcare technology and service companies.

"We are thrilled to have Jared Lisenby and Angela Romero join our leadership team," said Mark Dorner , CEO of PreciseMDX. "Their extensive experience, proven leadership skills, and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in driving our company's growth and delivering exceptional value to our customers."

In these new positions, Jared and Angela will play pivotal roles in steering PreciseMDX's revenue growth as well as customer success strategies. Their collective expertise and passion for healthcare innovation will contribute to the company's mission of providing innovative solutions and exceptional customer experiences.

About PreciseMDX

PreciseMDX empowers and connects labs, providers, and patients with a best-in-class platform that integrates lab information management systems (LIMs), EHRs, clearinghouses, and biotech companies for a better overall digital experience and healthier bottom line. The comprehensive, interoperable platform accommodates any lab, any test, any population, and any volume with highly customizable and paperless patient journeys, powerful automation, transparent good faith estimates, direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategies, and seamless ecosystem integration. Leveraging over 30 years of healthcare digital transformation expertise, PreciseMDX works with customers worldwide to help them serve over eight million patients throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

