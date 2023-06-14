Three Rings Takes Home 10 Bell Ringer Awards

Strong showing follows the expansion of the agency's growth marketing services and reinforces the impact of integrated campaigns

BOSTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated marketing and public relations agency Three Rings Inc. today announced it won 10 times at the 2023 Bell Ringer Awards. This accomplishment comes on the heels of last week's announcement of the agency's expanded growth marketing services.

Eight different Three Rings client account teams won awards in nine different categories. The winning entries included silver and bronze bells for digital/printed collateral; bronze bells for television news placement; one-time special event; B2B rebranding; B2B social media; and merit awards for trade media placement; series of placements; byline article placement; and corporate social responsibility campaign.

"The most gratifying part is that so many client teams won a range of awards showcasing our media, branding, social media and content capabilities," said Three Rings Principal Doug Broad. "The number and diversity of awards really is a testament to the creativity and experience of our team and their ability to drive impactful results for clients ranging from startups to the world's largest corporations."

In add to the Bell Ringer awards, Three Rings was also recently named to Inc. Magazine's List of the fastest-growing private companies in the Northeast, was a PRWeek finalist for "Outstanding Boutique Agency" and won six platinum MarCom Awards.

