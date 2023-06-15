BIP Capital Announces that its Core North American Venture Products will be Branded as BIP Ventures

Built on More than 15 Years of Acumen, Integrity, and Innovation,

BIP Ventures consolidates venture capital operations of BIP Capital

ATLANTA, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective today, all core North American-focused venture capital operations of BIP Capital will operate under the brand BIP Ventures.

BIP Ventures (PRNewswire)

Led by BIP Capital founder and Managing Partner Mark Buffington, BIP Ventures becomes the North American-focused venture capital division of BIP Capital. BIP Ventures extends more than 15 years of leadership, integrity, innovation, founder outcomes, and consistent top-quartile performance. The brand will continue BIP Capital's commitment to being a scalable platform for founders and investors with a focus on venture investments in B2B SaaS and tech-enabled service businesses. BIP Ventures will service and support all venture products previously launched under the brands BIP Opportunities, BIP Capital, and Panoramic Ventures.

"BIP Ventures is an exciting next step for the BIP Capital family of investment vehicles," said Buffington. "The hallmarks of our legacy and our core values are unchanged. Investors and founders can continue to rely on us for our exceptional team, disciplined investing, commitment to entrepreneurs, and product innovation."

The BIP Capital private market investment platform is designed to support great investment managers and produce distinctive financial products that extend the impact of the Innovation Economy to more founders and investors. The platform currently supports BIP Ventures, as well as the Lago Innovations funds and other private market offerings.

"Throughout our continued growth, we have always been an organization rooted in values and driven by a passion for helping others solve hard problems," said Mark Flickinger, General Partner and COO. "Extraordinary opportunities are everywhere if you know where to look. We exist to capture them for the people we serve."

BIP Ventures also announces that Dr. Paul Judge has accepted the position to lead the recently announced Open Opportunity Fund, which is dedicated to investing in diverse founders. He will leave his Panoramic Ventures role to put his resources into furthering the efforts of Open Opportunity Fund.

"Paul is putting his attention and focus behind an important new endeavor, and we wish him well," said Buffington.

About BIP Capital

BIP Capital is a private market investment platform designed to support great investment managers while providing opportunities for investors to participate in the Innovation Economy. The platform includes resources that accelerate performance, including fundraising, marketing, finance, performance engineering, and product innovation. The BIP Capital platform supports Panoramic Ventures funds, BIP Opportunities funds, BIP Capital Venture funds, Lago Innovations funds, and other private market offerings.

About BIP Ventures

BIP Ventures, the North American-focused venture capital division of BIP Capital, is one of the Southeast's largest and most active VC firms. BIP Ventures partners with extraordinary founders to drive exceptional outcomes. Since 2007, BIP Ventures has invested in the success of B2B software and tech-enabled service businesses at all stages of maturity. In addition to capital, it supports entrepreneurs with access to infrastructure, acumen, and talent that results in category-leading companies. A distinct multi-stage investment platform drives consistent top-quartile returns. For more information, visit bipventures.vc or follow BIP Ventures on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter @bipventures.

