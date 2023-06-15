CPKC announces results of director elections

Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago

CALGARY, AB, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) ("CPKC") announces that all resolutions placed in front of shareholders at its 2023 annual meeting earlier today have been passed, including the election of all 13 nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 24, 2023, as directors of CPKC.

All directors received at least 93.82 percent of votes cast. The advisory vote on executive compensation (Say on Pay) received 95.95 percent approval. The advisory vote on approach to climate change (Say on Climate) received 83.70 percent approval.

Isabelle Courville, upon her re-election as a director, has been re-appointed Chair of CPKC's Board of Directors.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot on the election of directors are as follows:


% Votes For

% Votes Against

The Hon. John Baird

97.73 %

2.27 %

Isabelle Courville

97.74 %

2.26 %

Keith E. Creel

99.91 %

0.09 %

Jill Denham

99.81 %

0.19 %

Amb. Antonio Garza (Ret.)

99.90 %

0.10 %

David Garza-Santos

99.90 %

0.10 %

Edward Hamberger

99.90 %

0.10 %

Janet Kennedy

99.93 %

0.07 %

Henry Maier

93.82 %

6.18 %

Matthew Paull

98.53 %

1.47 %

Jane Peverett

98.93 %

1.07 %

Andrea Robertson

99.22 %

0.78 %

Gordon Trafton

99.28 %

0.72 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cpkc-announces-results-of-director-elections-301852322.html

SOURCE CPKC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.