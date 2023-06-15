National Safety Month: See tracks, think safety

Norfolk Southern offers five tips for citizens to stay safe near the rails

ATLANTA, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is recognizing National Safety Month and reminding Americans of five simple tips to stay safe when near railroad tracks.

"Trains are the safest and most sustainable way to move freight over land. At Norfolk Southern, everything we do starts with safety. This National Safety Month, we're sharing a few ways the public can keep safety in mind as well," said John Fleps, Vice President Safety at Norfolk Southern. "Across our country, millions of people live within a mile radius of active rail lines. So, remember to stay alert, keep your eyes and ears open, and always keep a safe distance from the tracks."

The nation's freight rail network is nearly 140,000-miles long. Thanks largely to infrastructure improvements, training, and technology upgrades over the last decade, accidents and incidents on freight railroad tracks are at an all-time low. But the rails are never a place to walk or play, no matter how safe they may appear.

The public can help stay safe by remembering five easy tips:

Tracks are never a safe place to walk, so keep a safe distance. The only safe place to cross a track is at a designated public crossing with a crossbuck, flashing red lights, or a gate. After looking and listening to determine a train is not approaching, cross tracks quickly, without stopping, at a 90-degree angle, especially when on a bike or with a stroller. Trains are wider than the tracks, so always stay at least 15 feet back. Do not listen to music or look at your phone when crossing tracks.

