REMEDY DRINKS CONTINUES TO EXPAND ITS NO SUGAR, LIVE CULTURED PLATFORM WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS NEW USDA-CERTIFIED ORGANIC ENERGY DRINK LINE

Leading Global Better-For-You Beverage Brand Introduces Tropical Twist Energy and Award-Winning Berry Blast Energy Fueled by 100% Plant-Powered Ingredients

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Drinks, the innovator of shelf-stable, no-sugar, better-for-you beverages announces the launch of its new Berry Blast Energy and Tropical Twist Energy that delivers an organic, and all-natural energy drink option. Both energy beverages are made with clean caffeine and 100% plant-powered ingredients to fuel feel-good energy without the harsh jitters or crash.

Made with organic ingredients including raw green coffee bean extract and ginseng that delivers 110mg of natural caffeine in each 11.2oz can, these new sparkling Energy beverages are crafted with kombucha and showcase a fizzing delicious spin on the energy category. Both Energy flavors are also loaded with essential gut-lovin' ingredients like organic acids and live cultures from Kombucha.

Remedy Drinks' new 11.2oz Energy beverages each contain only five calories and 5g of carbs with zero sugar and no artificial ingredients that are all too common in the energy drink category. The caffeine in each can of Energy provides an energy boost like what you can expect from a cup of paired with lip-smacking, smooth fruit flavors in every sip.

Delicious Award-Winning Flavors:

Like all Remedy Drinks products, both new Energy beverages are made through Remedy Drinks' innovative 30-day brewing process in small batches, which removes all sugar and accentuates the flavor of each caffeinated beverage. Both Energy flavors offer a smooth and enjoyable drinking experience with a sparkling, refreshing taste packed with feel-good energy. Tropical Twist Energy is made with fragrant notes of ripe mango and pineapple and Berry Blast Energy contains notes of ripe juicy berries ripe from the sun, providing a fizzing delicious taste paired with clean caffeine for an energy boost. On the heels of this launch, Berry Blast Energy was just named Energy Product of the Year for the 2023 Mindful Awards. The Mindful Awards highlights conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged-goods (CPG) with a transparent, fair, natural, organic, healthy, and sustainable mission, and Remedy's Energy lineup embodies these traits.

Disrupting the Category:

"As we continue to push forward as a disruptor in the functional, organic beverage category, we are thrilled to provide consumers with an Energy line made with clean, plant-powered energy," said Erin Costa, Vice President of Marketing. "Berry Blast Energy and Tropical Twist Energy both sip so much like soda, it's hard to believe it has no sugar yet delivers natural energy, as well as all the gut-lovin' benefits of booch. This launch is even more exciting because we can officially announce that Berry Blast Energy is an award-winning product, so consumers know when they drink our Energy line that they're sipping on a mindfully crafted beverage. This award win also showcases our mission of offering consumers functional beverages packed with flavor and clean ingredients that are can be enjoyed by everyone."

Remedy Drinks' mission is to make great-tasting, shelf-stable kombucha and functional beverages accessible to consumers globally. Both Energy beverages are also made with sustainable packaging through engineered, recyclable lightweight aluminum cans as Remedy Drinks continues leading with sustainability with each of its products.

Remedy Drinks' Berry Blast Energy and Tropical Twist Energy are available for purchase on the Remedy Drinks website and on Amazon. Remedy Drinks' full lineup of Kombuchas are also available for purchase across 10,000 retail doors including Target, Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway, and through online sites such as Instacart and Imperfect Foods.

To learn more and find Remedy Drinks in a store near you, visit www.remedybrands.com. Interested retailers can visit www.remedybrands.com/contact-us.

About Remedy Drinks:

Remedy Drinks was launched in 2012 by fermentation fanatics Sarah and Emmet Condon in their Melbourne, Australia kitchen. With the vision to make healthy beverages tasty and convenient, and just overall better, Remedy Drinks offers delicious and healthy no sugar, live-cultured drinks, full of organic acids, and antioxidants. No sugar means the company's raw and unpasteurized, strong cultures are able to stay live throughout shelf life, with no risk of fermentation, allowing them to be stable both in or out of the fridge. Sold in over 10,000 retail doors nationwide in the U.S., Remedy Drinks is the delightfully unexpected side of better-for-you beverages, with its refreshing range of gut-friendly offerings, including seven fruit-inspired Kombucha flavors, Sparkling ACV, and clean energy drinks. For more information on Remedy Drinks, please visit www.remedybrands.com.

