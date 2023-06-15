TERMAX, A LISI AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY, IMPLEMENTS THE GR8T PROJECT CENTRAL AND QUOTE EXPRESS APPLICATIONS BY GR TECHNOLOGY, INC. OPTIMIZING THE MANAGEMENT OF OPPORTUNITIES AND ENSURING SEAMLESS TRANSITIONS FROM CONCEPT TO PRODUCTION, RESULTING IN INCREASED SALES AND ENHANCED CUSTOMER SATISFACTION FOR NEW PRODUCTS

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GR Technology, Inc. (GRT) and Termax Company expand on the success of implementing the GR8T Platform enhancing Termax's Opportunity to Production Initiation (OPI) process, increasing the sales and customer satisfaction experience in their industry.

The GR8T Quote Express and Project Central Applications provide manufacturers such as Termax Company, with a seamless transition from identifying an opportunity in the market to initiating the production of a new product. By implementing the intuitive GR8T Applications, Termax has successfully optimized this OPI process, ensuring a faster time-to-market for their products while maintaining the highest quality standards in their industry.

"Working with GRT to develop the Quoting & Project Initiation system has proved to be very successful to create efficiencies within our organization & dynamically increasing throughput and communication within our organization all while achieving a higher Customer Satisfaction Experience." said Chad J. Rickwood, VP of Technical Sales & Marketing at Termax Company.

"We developed the GR8T Quote Express and Project Central Applications with the focus of streamlining processes, anticipating the demands for both customers and manufacturers while preserving the capacity for sustainable growth demonstrated by companies like Termax." said Balasubramani Ganesh, Chief Executive Officer at GR Technology, Inc.

About GR Technology, Inc.

GR Technology, Inc. dba DKM Inc., based in Los Angeles with locations in Pittsburgh (PA), Florida, and Bangalore (India), is the leading provider of comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP) services for mid-sized manufacturers worldwide. Learn more at www.grtechnologyinc.com .

About Termax Company

Termax Company is a dynamic manufacturing and engineering company specializing in metal and plastic fastener solutions. While they primarily service the automotive industry, their products and services are used by many organizations that require quality engineered clips and fasteners. Learn more at www.termax.com .

