Hyundai Motor Group Supports Busan's Bid to Host World Expo 2030 with Fleet of 'Busan' Branded EVs in Paris

PARIS and SEOUL, South Korea, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group is supporting the ambition of Korea's second city Busan to host the World Expo 2030 with the provision of a fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) during the 172nd Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) General Assembly, which will be held in Paris, June 20. The Group will be providing ten EVs, wrapped with the Busan logo, as transportation to the Korean delegation.

This initiative will promote Busan as a candidate for hosting the World Expo, to major figures from the BIE member countries as well as tourists from all over the world who are visiting Paris.

The Group's EVs, wrapped with the logo 'BUSAN is READY!', will be driven around major tourist attractions in Paris, including the Louvre and Eiffel Tower. On June 21, when Korea's official reception will be held, the vehicles will be used to provide transport for representatives of each country between the General Assembly hall and the reception hall. The transport fleet will feature the Hyundai IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, and Kia EV6.

This year's BIE General Assembly is also referred to as the 'final gateway' for the role it will play in deciding which country will host the 2030 World Expo. While the Korean delegation will be conducting its fourth presentation and engaged in intense bidding activities inside the General Assembly, outside, Hyundai Motor Group's EVs will be the face of Busan, promoting the city to the world.

For the first time, the Group's fleet of wrapped vehicles will comprise exclusively dedicated EVs. The decision was made in consideration of the vision of the Busan World Expo, which seeks a sustainable future under the theme of 'Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future.' This is particularly fitting, as Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated EVs have been consistently recognized and won major awards around the globe since last year, and further emphasize and promote the carbon neutral expo that Busan advocates.

The Group's latest support initiative for Busan follows similar activities last year when it created a positive atmosphere by utilizing its eco-friendly vehicles. During the 170-171st BIE General Assembly in June and November 2022, the Group demonstrated vehicles wrapped with the Busan World Expo logo at major tourist attractions in Paris. The Hyundai IONIQ 5, Kona Electric, and Tucson models were driven around the BIE venue and major tourist attractions in the French capital to promote Busan.

While the EVs, wrapped and branded with the slogan 'BUSAN is READY!', act as mobile promotional tools around Paris, the Group will continue its efforts to promote Busan's competitiveness and vision in numerous ways at every possible opportunity.

