UL Solutions Issues First Environmental Claim Validation for Biodegradability and Compostability to Cyclica for OLEUM® Leather

Through its Environmental Claim Validation program, UL Solutions is helping manufacturers assess the environmental impact of their products and materials, such as leather, shaping the future of a more sustainable product lifecycle.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that OLEUM® leather by Cyclica, a supplier to the fashion and luxury sectors, is the first to earn an Environmental Claim Validation for biodegradability and compostability. Under UL 1497, Environmental Claim Validation Procedure (ECVP) for Biodegradability and Compostability Correlated to Managed Waste Disposal Methods, UL Solutions has validated that OLEUM has demonstrated at least 90% compostability within one year under aerobic industrial composting conditions.

UL Solutions announced that OLEUM® leather by Cyclica, a supplier to the fashion and luxury sectors, is the first to earn an Environmental Claim Validation for biodegradability and compostability. The achievement validates that OLEUM has demonstrated at least 90% compostability within one year under aerobic industrial composting conditions. (PRNewswire)

OLEUM also achieved an Environmental Claim Validation for Bio-based Material when tested to UL 9798, Environmental Claim Validation Procedure (ECVP) for Bio-based Content, demonstrating it contains an average of 73% bio-based content.

"Manufacturers of products made from leather and other materials, and their suppliers, are increasingly seeking ways to make their products or materials more sustainable while delivering the quality their customers expect," said Renate Messing, a research scientist at UL Solutions. "With Environmental Claim Validation, UL Solutions is helping manufacturers consider how their products or materials can complete their lifecycle with a focus on environmental impact and enhance the overall product circularity."

UL 1497 describes the evaluation process and methods used to validate a product's claim for biodegradability in a managed landfill or industrial composting facility. As part of the evaluation against UL 1497 for industrial composting, OLEUM was tested to EN 13432, packaging: requirements for packaging recoverable through composting and biodegradation.

As consumers become more conscious of how their purchasing decisions and the companies they support affect the planet, brands in various industries have taken steps to reinforce their values regarding sustainability.

"We are proud to offer our OLEUM leather as a forward-thinking and more sustainable option for the fashion and luxury sector to use across a wide range of products," said Pietro Toffanin, owner of Cyclica. "Achieving the Environmental Claim Validation for OLEUM leather marks another major step in implementing Cyclica's sustainability philosophy and serves as an indication of our commitment to the environment."

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

PRESS CONTACT:

Steven Brewster

UL Solutions

ULNews@UL.com

T: +1 (847) 664.8425

UL Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/UL Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UL Solutions