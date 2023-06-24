SURMOUNT-2 Study Finds Individuals with Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity Lost an Average of 15% of their Body Weight when Taking Tirzepatide

American Diabetes Association Symposium Demonstrates Benefits of Once Weekly Drug for Weight Loss and Glycemic Control

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, findings from SURMOUNT-2, a study of tirzepatide in participants with type 2 diabetes who have obesity were announced, demonstrating more weight loss in individuals with diabetes than any other medication to date. The results were presented at the 83rd Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) in San Diego, CA and were simultaneously published in The Lancet.

Obesity impacts 650 million people worldwide including nearly half of all Americans and is a known risk factor of type 2 diabetes. Of Americans with diabetes, nearly 90% are overweight or have obesity. The study aimed to evaluate how tirzepatide, a once-weekly GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist, affects body weight in overweight individuals with type 2 diabetes.

The randomized trial enrolled 938 participants who had type 2 diabetes and were obese or overweight. The co-primary endpoints were percent change from randomization in body weight and percentage of participants who achieve body weight reduction from randomization of at least five percent. Both endpoints were evaluated through 72 weeks.

The findings indicate tirzepatide may be an effective weight loss option for individuals living with type 2 diabetes and obesity. Participants lost an average of 15% of their starting body weight after 72 weeks of treatment. The overall average weight reduction in patients using tirzepatide was 14.8 kg or 33 pounds. The HbA1c was 8% at baseline and decreased to 5.9% at the end of study. The study also found that 49% achieved a normal HbA1c below 5.7% without any severe hypoglycemia.

"With a new drug like tirzepatide, it becomes clear we need a weight-centric approach to treating type 2 diabetes when obesity is also present, two conditions that are interwoven for so many Americans," said W. Timothy Garvey, MD, MACE, MABOM, University Professor, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and Director of the UAB Diabetes Research Center. "We are encouraged by these weight loss and glycemic control results, especially as weight loss interventions are typically less effective in patients in diabetes."

The authors of this study believe that obesity should be treated as aggressively as other chronic diseases and that future efforts to treat obesity should focus on reducing obesity-related complications, including the prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes. They also call on additional studies to determine whether tirzepatide is also cardioprotective, or reduce adverse cardiovascular events.

The first trial, SURMOUNT-1, the first investigational phase 3 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of tirzepatide for the treatment of obesity, were announced at a symposium at the 82nd Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) in New Orleans, LA, and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

