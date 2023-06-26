GFSC offering solutions for small businesses.

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food safety is critical to a food business's success, yet it often takes a backseat to more pressing company issues such as: labor shortages, cash flow obstacles, and fierce competition. The team at Global Food Safety Consultants, understands the competing demands a small business juggle, so we have designed a program to address your food safety concerns, such as:

Food safety is critical to a food business's success, yet it often takes a backseat to more pressing company issues.

a. Limited Resources: Small businesses often have limited financial and personnel resources to invest in food safety measures. This can make it challenging to implement comprehensive food safety systems and maintain proper training and equipment.

b. Lack of Expertise: Small business owners and employees may not have specialized knowledge or training in food safety. Understanding and implementing complex regulations and best practices can be overwhelming without proper expertise.

c. Compliance with Regulations: Meeting regulatory requirements can be a significant challenge for small businesses. Food safety regulations and standards, such as those set by local health departments or agencies like the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), can be complex and demanding to navigate.

d. Supplier Control: Ensuring the safety and quality of ingredients and supplies from external sources can be difficult for small businesses. Limited control over suppliers and their practices increases the risk of contaminated or adulterated products entering the production process.

e. Proper Handling and Storage: Small businesses may struggle with maintaining proper handling and storage practices due to limited space or inadequate facilities. This can lead to issues like cross-contamination, improper temperature control, and food spoilage.

f. Staff Training: Employee training plays a crucial role in maintaining food safety. However, small businesses may find it challenging to allocate resources for comprehensive training programs or struggle to keep up with evolving best practices.

g. Traceability and Record-Keeping: Small businesses might face difficulties in establishing robust systems for product traceability and maintaining detailed records. In the event of a food safety issue or product recall, the ability to quickly identify and locate affected products becomes crucial.

h. Consumer Trust and Reputation: Food safety incidents can have severe consequences for small businesses. A single instance of foodborne illness or a product recall can damage consumer trust and harm the reputation of the business, potentially leading to financial losses.

With small business in mind, GFSC offers a flexible variety of a la carte services which are designed to prioritize food safety and take proactive steps, such as implementing basic food safety principles, staying updated on regulations, conducting employee training, vetting suppliers, conducting regular inspections, and fostering a culture of food safety which is vital for maintaining high standards and wholesome safe foods.

During our initial consultation we identify the food safety needs of your business, create a list of risk-based priorities and a course of action. We will manage as much, or as little, of your food safety program as you need. Our small business solution has the flexibility to change and grow with your business, we simply adjust our levels of service to continue to meet your needs, you are not locked into a program that no longer aligns to your business goals.

View original content:

SOURCE Global Food Safety Consultants