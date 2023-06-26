The Lodge at Schroon Lake Opens Its Doors as a New Idyllic Lakeside Resort in the Adirondacks

The New Resort is a Premier Destination for Family Vacations, Couples Getaways, Adirondack Weddings, and Corporate Events Amidst Breathtaking Scenery

SCHROON LAKE, N.Y., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lodge at Schroon Lake is thrilled to announce its grand opening as an expansive lakeside resort, offering an exceptional experience filled with outdoor play, family activities, delectable cuisine, and a variety of exciting accommodations. Located 30-minutes from Lake George, NY, this breathtaking 36-acre resort has undergone an extraordinary $21-million renovation to create a haven of Adirondack glamor and relaxation.

The Lodge at Schroon Lake boasts a generous selection of 116 accommodation options, including 32 pet-friendly choices. Guests can choose from elegantly appointed hotel rooms, charming standalone cabins and chalets, and upscale glamping sites.

"The opening of The Lodge at Schroon Lake marks a significant milestone in providing a classic Adirondacks escape," said General Manager Allison Barnette. "Our commitment to exceptional service, locally sourced cuisine, and providing an authentic Adirondack experience sets us apart. We are excited to welcome guests to our lakeside retreat to experience the timeless beauty of Schroon Lake."

At The Lodge at Schroon Lake, guests can enjoy access to an array of world-class on-site amenities. From the indoor pool, sauna, and hot tub to the well-equipped fitness center and lively game room, there are options for everyone's preferences. The property boasts an activities complex called "The Backyard," which features a fishing pond, mini golf, pickleball courts, and basketball courts, providing endless opportunities for outdoor fun. For water enthusiasts, the property offers a private beach, dock space, and an array of boat and watercraft rentals, including paddleboards, kayaks, pontoon boats and a Chris Craft boat. Families will appreciate the dedicated kids center known as the Cub's Den.

Guests can also delight in a variety of cuisine options for every occasion at the property. The Brown Swan Restaurant offers locally sourced farm-to-table cuisine, while The Bevy provides fireside cocktails and local brews. For a quick and convenient bite, the Trailhead Vintage Truck offers delicious grab-and-go snacks on the front lawn.

Framed by breathtaking views of the Adirondacks and Schroon Lake, The Lodge at Schroon Lake is the ideal setting for corporate retreats, weddings, and private events. With a variety of indoor and outdoor venues, the property provides a diverse range of options to accommodate events ranging from intimate gatherings to grand celebrations of up to 250 guests.

The property will be open year-round, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of Schroon Lake and the Adirondacks throughout every season. Nearby hiking trails beckon for exploration, including the notable High Peak climb at Cascade. When winter arrives, guests can partake in the excitement of the season by exploring nearby snowmobiling trails or taking advantage of the complimentary shuttle service, catering to skiers heading to Gore Mountain. Guests can also venture to the old-fashioned shops along Schroon Lake's Main Street, take in live music at the Seagle Music Festival, hunt for bargains at Gokey's Outlet Stores, or tour a real live working buffalo farm at the Adirondack Buffalo Company. Throughout the year, the property will also be hosting exciting events for guests and locals alike, such as Family Trivia Nights, Full Moon Paddles, Summer BBQ's, Live Performances, and more.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit https://www.lodgeatschroonlake.com/

About The Lodge at Schroon Lake

The Lodge at Schroon Lake is a beautiful 36-acre property on the west shore of Schroon Lake. Following a $21-million renovation, the resort features 116 lodging accommodations, including hotel rooms, standalone cabins and chalets, and upscale "glamping" sites. Guests have access to a world-class restaurant and bar, miniature golf, multipurpose sports courts and a guests-only private beach with docks and a deck. Additional amenities include an indoor pool, a private marina, a game room and an array of both indoor and outdoor event spaces perfect for social celebrations or corporate retreats. As a member of the Hay Creek Hotels portfolio, The Lodge at Schroon Lake showcases a blend of timeless charm, modern comfort and local activities that immerse guests in the authentic Adirondack experience.

