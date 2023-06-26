OMNI UNITED UNVEILS A NEW EV TIRE COLLECTION UNDER RADAR TIRES BRAND

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni United, proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated electric vehicle (EV) tire ranges under its flagship brand, Radar Tires.

"The launch of our new EV tire ranges represents our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the electric vehicle market. Consumers who used regular tires earlier, either due to non-availability or high costs of EV tires, were getting very low mileage. With our new compound and construction, we have rigorously tested the product for treadwear and we are very confident that the consumers will get high mileage from these tires," said Mr. G.S. Sareen, Founder and CEO of Omni United. "We understand the importance of providing tires that are not only thoroughly tested but also exceed in performance attributes when tested against leading tire brands, making premium products accessible to all drivers. With the new EV ranges we continue our commitment to the environment, a cause that we have been supporting since 2013."

The introduction of the RADAR EV COLLECTION marks a significant milestone for Omni United in meeting the evolving needs of the electric vehicle segment. Omni United continues to invest in research & development and product testing, constantly pushing the boundaries of its offerings to keep pace with the rapidly changing automotive industry. The EV COLLECTION includes a dedicated EV tire range, RADAR ALL SEASON EV, as well as the EV compatible fitments in the DIMAX and RPX lines.

The new ALL SEASON EV tire features a next-generation tread compound achieving very high mileage and top of the class safety performance, combined with new structural components that help provide a balanced ride comfort, superior steering feel and very low noise.

The ALL SEASON EV has been proven to perform as well as other premium tire brands in various testing parameters. Rigorous testing has been conducted specifically to evaluate the treadwear performance under the heavier weight and higher torque conditions of electric vehicles. The test results have been exceptionally impressive, as a result it comes with a 40,000-mile treadwear warranty for these tires so customers get a product offering that is on par with the leading brands available in the market.

The ALL SEASON EV is currently available in 5 popular Tesla fitments ranging from 18" to 20" rim diameters. Additionally, the EV compatible fitments in the Dimax R8+, Dimax R8, and RPX 800 have been designed to meet the requirements of both battery powered electric and hybrid vehicles are available in 5 popular sizes ranging from 15" to 17" rim diameters.

The launch of these new EV tire ranges also reinforces Radar Tires commitment to protecting the environment, a cause that the company has strongly believed in since 2013.

More information on Omni United and Radar Tires is available by emailing info@omni-united.com and online at www.omni-united.com.

ABOUT OMNI UNITED

Omni United (S) Pte. Ltd is a tire designer, manufacturer and distributor. The company offers a complete range of consumer and commercial tires marketed under the brand names: Radar Tires, Patriot Tires, American Tourer, Tecnica, Corsa and RoadLux. Singapore headquartered Omni United was founded in 2003 by entrepreneur G.S. Sareen. As a reliable business partner with innovative products, unparalleled customer service and logistics solutions, Omni United has a global footprint and is distributed in more than 50 countries.

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Manav Suri

Marketing Manager

E: manavsuri@omni-united.com

