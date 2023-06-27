10 HERBALIFE IMPACT BASKETBALL CENTER-TRAINED 2023 NBA DRAFT PROSPECTS JOIN NBA TEAMS

Herbalife Fuels NBA Players Blake Wesley and Ziaire Williams – both former First-Round Picks – and 2023 Draftees

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife, the exclusive nutrition partner of IMPACT Basketball, congratulates the 10 IMPACT athletes now associated with NBA teams after being selected in the 2023 NBA Draft or signing with teams following the Draft.

Joe Abunassar, renowned trainer, founder of IMPACT Basketball and president of Herbalife IMPACT Basketball Center in Las Vegas coaching Ziaire Williams. (PRNewswire)

Herbalife and IMPACT fueled the pre-Draft training for each of the 10 athletes, including second-round draft picks Maxwell Lewis from Pepperdine (Denver Nuggets) and Seth Lundy from Penn State (Atlanta Hawks).

"Every year we work with the most talented basketball stars who are looking to shine during pre-Draft evaluations, hone their skills, and become an NBA player," said Joe Abunassar , renowned trainer, founder of IMPACT Basketball and president of Herbalife IMPACT Basketball Center in Las Vegas . "We've created a winning program that teaches these athletes what to expect and provides the training and nutrition to achieve maximum performance."

In addition to Lewis and Lundy, the following players who trained at the IMPACT Basketball Center are now associated with NBA clubs with a free agent rookie contract and/or NBA Summer League invite:

Charles Bediako – Alabama (San Antonio Spurs) Antoine Davis – Detroit (Portland Trail Blazers) Andrew Funk - Penn St (Denver Nuggets) Taylor Funk - Utah State (Miami Heat) Dane Goodwin - Notre Dame (Sacramento Kings) Nate Laszewski - Notre Dame (Indiana Pacers) Justyn Mutts - Virginia Tech (Sacramento Kings) Miles Norris - UC Santa Barbara (Atlanta Hawks)

IMPACT Basketball's training facility is recognized for its exceptional roster of NBA players and prospects, including Herbalife-sponsored athletes Blake Wesley of the San Antonio Spurs and Ziaire Williams of the Memphis Grizzlies – both former first-round NBA Draft picks.

The Herbalife IMPACT Basketball Center focuses on the four pillars of basketball, including skill development, strength and conditioning, nutrition, and mental training. It includes a dynamic warm-up, skills and combined stations, and competitive drills. The athletes are tested on the court and undergo an educational program focused on nutrition and mental preparation.

"While training at IMPACT Basketball, I spent the majority of my day training, and there I learned the importance of properly fueling my body to handle the rigors of the game," said Blake Wesley , shooting guard for the San Antonio Spurs and first-round NBA Draft pick in 2022. "During my pre-Draft training, I was introduced to the Herbalife24® product line, and I stay hydrated with CR7 Drive*** before and between workout sessions and Rebuild Strength*** after workouts to help with muscle recovery," added Wesley.

Ziaire Williams, the 10th overall pick in 2021 from Stanford , has participated in the program for the past two years, and his go-to, Herbalife24 Rebuild Strength Strawberry Shortcake, is designed to help athletes recover, repair, and support the growth of muscles immediately after a workout.

The Herbalife IMPACT Basketball Centers are affiliated with ProActive Sports in Santa Ana, California . Herbalife has worked with elite athletes for over four years, optimizing their performance through personalized nutrition as they train for the NBA Draft.

More than 200 players, from professionals to collegiate stars to high school players and teams worldwide, have trained at the facility. In addition to developing skills on the court, athletes also learn about the importance of nutrition.

Herbalife proudly sponsors more than 190 sporting events, teams, and athletes worldwide, exemplifying the Company's commitment to a healthy, active life supported by good nutrition. To learn more about Herbalife-sponsored athletes, visit Herbalife.com. To receive the latest company updates from Herbalife follow @HerbalifeUSA.

*Herbalife is not affiliated with the NBA or any of the above-mentioned college or professional basketball teams.

** NSF and Certified for Sport are registered trademarks of NSF International.

*** This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best lives.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

About IMPACT Basketball Center:

IMPACT Basketball is the world's premier destination for NBA players, international professionals, collegiate stars, high school players, and professional, college, and high school teams worldwide. IMPACT is home to players at every level who seek to improve, develop, and transform themselves into better athletes, more highly skilled players, and more versatile competitors as they prepare for the game's highest levels. For more information, visit www.impactbball.com.

Herbalife (PRNewswire)

