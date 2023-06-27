HONEYWELL TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HOLD ITS INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL ON THURSDAY, JULY 27

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) will issue its second quarter financial results before the opening of the Nasdaq Stock Market on Thursday, July 27. The company will also hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

Media Investor Relations Mike Hockey Sean Meakim (832) 285-4933 (704) 627-6200 mike.hockey@honeywell.com sean.meakim@honeywell.com

