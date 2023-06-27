Soccer Shots Partners with Former U.S. Women's National Team Players, Angela Hucles Mangano & Heather O'Reilly in the Ultimate Soccer. Mom. Promotion

MIDDLETOWN, Pa., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soccer Shots, the leading youth soccer program for children two to eight years of age in the United States, is thrilled to announce its exciting partnership with two former U.S. Women's National Team players who are also moms, in an innovative promotion titled Soccer. Mom. The partnership comes as the world gears up for the much-anticipated Women's World Cup Tournament this summer in Australia and New Zealand, kicking off in July.

Soccer Shots girls cheering (PRNewswire)

" Heather O'Reilly and Angela Hucles Mangano have excelled not only on the soccer field but also as moms!"

Soccer Shots is trusted by parents across the U.S. and Canada because of the brand's dedication to providing high-quality, age-appropriate soccer-programming to children across the United States and Canada. Soccer Shots' character-building curriculum taught by fully trained coaches makes their programs ideal for introducing children to sports. With this collaboration, Soccer Shots is focusing on moms by celebrating the incredible journey of former Women's National team players who have not only reached the pinnacle of their sport, but just as importantly, also embraced the role of motherhood.

Angela Hucles Mangano, Currently the GM for Angel City FC, former U.S. Women's National Team player and two-time Olympic gold medalist, joins Soccer Shots along with Heather O'Reilly, US Women's National Team World Cup Champion and three-time Olympian, showcasing their most important title, Mom.

The Soccer. Mom. promotion highlights these exceptional women and all their titles and trophies, but also their roles as moms and why for them, it was important to introduce their children to the benefits of sports at a young age. The digital partnership will showcase these amazing athletes and their biggest fans, their kids.

Additionally, Soccer Shots will be launching a nationwide social media campaign encouraging all Soccer Shots moms to submit their stories for why they chose Soccer Shots for their kids using the hashtag #soccermom and #momgoals.

"We are absolutely thrilled to partner with these incredible women who have excelled not only on the soccer field but also in the role of motherhood," said Megan Bruton, Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "Many times, Soccer Shots is the first sport experience for children and the confidence they build through our programming along with lessons like how to be a team player will stick with them long after their soccer sessions. Through this collaboration, we hope to highlight that all of us moms, even those at the top of their game, want the same things for our children – a safe, age-appropriate program where they have a whole lot of FUN – that is why Soccer Shots stands out."

The Soccer. Mom. promotion aligns perfectly with the Women's World Cup Tournament, where the world will witness the amazing talents of female athletes competing at the highest level. By highlighting the accomplishments of former Women's National League players who are also moms, Soccer Shots aims to inspire a new generation of young girls and boys, and further promote the love of soccer.

About Soccer Shots

Based outside of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Soccer Shots is an international franchise system that provides children ages two through eight with developmentally appropriate soccer classes taught by fully trained soccer coaches. The brand's curriculum-based program designed by early childhood specialists, is offered in more than 300 territories across nearly 40 states and Canada, serving over 600,000 children each year. Founded by two professional soccer players, Soccer Shots is owned by Stronger Youth Brands who also owns UK-based Little Kickers, the largest international youth football organization serving children 18-months to 8 years in 27 countries. To find a Soccer Shots program near you, visit SoccerShots.com.

Little Boy Soccer Jersey in Control position (PRNewswire)

Soccer Shots Primary Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Soccer Shots