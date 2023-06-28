Consciously Created Beauty Brands, Andalou Naturals and Mineral Fusion Retain KPMG Corporate Finance LLC as Financial Advisor to Lead Sell-Side M&A Process

PETALUMA, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BWX Brands USA, Inc. ("BWX USA" or the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BWX Limited (ASX:BWX), announced that it has retained KPMG Corporate Finance LLC, a leading global investment banking firm, as the exclusive financial advisor for the sale of its two leading brands, Andalou Naturals and Mineral Fusion.

Both Andalou Naturals and Mineral Fusion are market leaders within the natural beauty category and operate on the belief that all consumers should have access to high-quality, science-backed, Earth-loving products.

Andalou Naturals, the skincare brand which fuses nature and science, is the number one brand in the natural channel. Year after year, the brand continues to garner awards for its range of science-backed skincare solutions across the natural skin, body, and hair categories. Andalou Natural products can be found in prominent natural channel retailers such as Whole Foods and Sprouts.

Mineral Fusion, the top-selling U.S. natural cosmetics brand, is known for best-in-class formulas with added skincare benefits and award-winning premium vegan nail care. Through its robust social presence, Mineral Fusion helps to drive awareness about clean, conscious, and cruelty-free beauty. The brand currently has over 60K+ reviews on its iconic and award-winning nail polish remover.

Doug Hosking, BWX USA's President, stated, "We look forward to the opportunities during this important time for both the Andalou Naturals and Mineral Fusion brands as we build on the foundation of growth in the natural channel while focusing on retail and digital expansion and product innovation."

No assurances can be given as to the outcome or timing of these efforts. The Company does not intend to make any further announcements concerning this process unless and until the Company determines that disclosures are necessary or appropriate.

About Andalou Naturals

As pioneers in the natural beauty industry, Andalou Naturals leverages the power of Nature's Intelligence®, through revolutionary Fruit Stem Cell Science®. It enhances skin's natural radiance, harnessing the power of plants to fortify and nourish the skin's essential building blocks while supercharging natural defense systems to create a luminous, energized appearance from head to toe. Andalou Naturals' commitment to beauty through pure ingredients, innovative formulas, eco-friendly practices, and cruelty-free standards guides the brand's formulation while its dedication to the empowerment of women lays a beautiful foundation for generations to come.

About Mineral Fusion

Mineral Fusion began as a mineral cosmetics brand in 2007 focused on developing products that are a fusion of beauty and skin care that focus on correcting flaws, not just covering them up. Since its launch, Mineral Fusion has grown to become the #1 cosmetic brand at natural retailers. The brand is centered around providing clean cosmetics products that do not compromise on the quality, reliability, exceptional wear, and confidence-boosting performance that consumers know and love. The Mineral Fusion portfolio of products are safe and gentle for all skin types, hypoallergenic and free of gluten, parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, talc and are primarily vegan. In addition, Mineral Fusion is also Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty free. Mineral Fusion is available at Target stores and Target.com, Whole Foods Market and fine natural health and beauty stores.

About KPMG Corporate Finance LLC

KPMG Corporate Finance LLC provides a broad range of investment banking and advisory services to its domestic and international clients. Our professionals have the experience and depth of knowledge to advise clients on global mergers and acquisitions, sales and divestitures, buyouts, financings, debt restructurings, equity recapitalizations, infrastructure project finance, capital advisory, portfolio solutions, fairness opinions, and other advisory needs.

