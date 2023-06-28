GEEKBAR recognised as Industry Game Changer by winning distinguished Hall of Fame Award at MENA Vape Awards 2023

This award recognises a product, e-liquid or vaping innovation which is regarded as a game-changer for the industry and this is the first time it has been won by a disposable e-cigarette brand.

DUBAI, UAE, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKBAR makes history, by being the first e-cigarette brand, to be named this year's industry game changer, by winning the distinguished 'Hall of Fame Award', at the Vapouround MENA Awards 2023, held in Dubai.

Disposable Vape brand GEEKBAR recognised as Industry Game Changer by winning distinguished Hall of Fame Award at MENA Vapouround Award 2023 (PRNewswire)

Established in 2015, GEEKBAR is an disposable vape brand, known for its high-quality disposable vape devices. GEEKBAR is committed to quality, from sourcing and manufacturing to marketing and distribution.

Potti Lan, the Chief Marketing Officer for GEEKBAR parent company GEEKVAPE, said: "As a company, we have a duty and opportunity to shape a better future for our consumers, employees, and stakeholders. GEEK BAR is enjoyed all over the world and we have worked hard to build a reputation that cares about our consumers, is reliable and cutting-edge. Compliance is of huge importance to us, as well as using state-of-the-art technology. We test our products to ensure that they are of the highest quality and that they meet all the safety and regulatory standards in the countries where they are sold.

"This is why we are so proud to have won this prestigious award in particular, at the Vapouround's MENA Vape Awards 2023, in Dubai. This is the first time the Hall of Fame Award has been won by a disposable vape brand and being a 'game-changer' for the right reasons is exactly what we are striving to be known for. This is accentuated by the launch of our most innovative and technically advanced Vaping Processing Unit (VPU) yet, the brand-new MELOSO range, which is both visually striking while elevating flavour and taste to new levels."

GEEKBAR's new MELOSO line-up uses a stunning design, with a shiny metallic base aimed to appeal only to discerning adult vapers while, on the inside, the ground-breaking VPU (similar to the CPU in computers) delivers the smoothest-ever taste with intense flavours and a fruity aroma to give an unparalleled vaping experience.

