Lifestyle and Apparel Company, RSVLTS, Debuts Inaugural Brand Video Campaign Across Digital and Streaming TV Platforms

Series of two :30 spots highlight the lifestyle, community, and background of both RSVLTS and its golf-specific brands

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RSVLTS (rose-uh-velts), creators of high-quality licensed and unlicensed apparel since 2012, is thrilled to announce the release of its first-ever series of branded digital and streaming TV spots for its masterbrand, its signature soft & stretchy KUNUFLEX™ button-downs and other gear, as well as its Breakfast Balls line of active-leisure All-Day™ golf polos.

What marks the first of other branded video campaigns to follow, RSVLTS has been operating for more than 10 years and want to convey a central narrative that showcases the overarching brand ethos, its broad range of uniquely designed apparel (licensed and unlicensed), and specifically the strong sense of community that the brand has grown over the years.

"People see our shirts in the streets, at theme parks, at baseball stadiums and beyond, and the gear is a conversation starter that has led to a very engaged community of RSVLTS fans globally that share the same interests and fandoms," said Stephen Gebhardt, co-founder of RSVLTS. "This is our first time telling those brand stories through widespread digital and streaming video, and in many ways we're just getting started, so consider this the first step toward RSVLTS showing up one day in the biggest football game of them all, get ready."

The hero spot "Dare Mighty Things" has been RSVLTS slogan from the company's inception and showcases an everyday guy spotting others engaged in various fun activities around his community. Everyone is seemingly rocking RSVLTS signature boldly designed KUNUFLEX™ button-down shirts, which in all ways inspires him to simply show up with his own RSVLTS shirt and join the crew as he shares the same interests and zest for life.

The second spot "Have Another" for Breakfast Balls features two guys on a golf course, one of whom blasts an ill-fortuned shot from the tee, presumably his first of the morning, which prompts a subtle request for a "breakfast" ball do-over. While they're taking the sport seriously, they're also not taking everything too seriously at the same time, including themselves both sporting some flashy Breakfast Balls All-Day™ polos.

All videos were developed and produced by HYPE Brand Management based out of Sturgis, MI, and will begin surfacing across digital and streaming TV platforms starting in late June. The videos and more content can also be found on RSVLTS YouTube and across both social media channels @rsvlts on IG, @breakfastballs on IG and @rsvlts on TT.

About RSVLTS

Since 2012, founded and headquartered in Hoboken, NJ, the RSVLTS brand and apparel is rooted in super high-grade pop culture fandoms and nostalgia, dedicated to those with a bold and fun spirit. What makes RSVLTS different is its approach to producing incredibly comfortable and fashionable, officially licensed gear, as well as original designs, in a unique style that kick-starts a conversation and fully captivates the room. With the RSVLTS proprietary material, the soft, stretchy, and oh so radical KUNUFLEX™ poly-spandex blend, as well as the line of active-leisure Breakfast Balls All-Day™ polos, shirts that are guaranteed to make people feel just as good as they look, for any event or occasion.

