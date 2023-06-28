Trulieve Announces Opening of Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Newnan, GA

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis in the state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the grand opening of Trulieve's third medical cannabis dispensary in the state.

Momenta™ THC tinctures, empower your wellness journey, active lifestyle, and could help support a good night’s sleep! Tinctures are one of the best methods of consumption for precise and/or micro-dosing. Ingested either in its liquid form or can be mixed in food or beverages. These cannabis tinctures work quickly, with prolonged effects. Available in CBD, THC, and ratio options and a variety of flavors. (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to continue expanding access to the growing number of registered medical patients in Georgia," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "Our new dispensary in Newnan will bring our exceptional customer experience and top-quality products to a new community we can't wait to serve."

Trulieve will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 10 AM with a ribbon cutting, food trucks and merchandise giveaways. The new dispensary will be open 10 AM - 6 PM Tuesday through Saturday and is located at 1690 E. Highway 34, Newnan, GA.

For more information on how to become a registered patient in Georgia and to sign-up for updates, please visit www.trulieve.com/how-to-get-medical-marijuana-card/georgia.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve

Instagram: @Trulieve_

Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations

+1 (424) 202-0210

Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact

Nicole Yelland, Executive Director of Corporate Communications

+1 (248) 219-9234

Nicole.Yelland@Trulieve.com

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.