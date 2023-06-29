SUPERCHARGED® CEO & Billboard Charting Artist, Kwanza Jones, Released Two New Summer Anthems, Empowering Fans To "Live Their Best Life"

Kwanza Jones Unleashes the Power of Music with Two New Tracks: "Supercharged Life (Sunrise Edition)" and "Supercharged Life (Sunset Edition)"

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed artist and CEO, Kwanza Jones , releases 2 new tracks titled, "Supercharged Life (Sunrise Edition)" and "Supercharged Life (Sunset Edition)," encouraging fans to unlock their full potential and live a life of passion and purpose.

SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones releases two new tracks encouraging fans to live the SUPERCHARGED Life.

Listen to " Supercharged Life (Sunrise Edition) " || " Supercharged Life (Sunset Edition) "

Jones' new releases seamlessly blend invigorating beats with introspective lyrics. They empower listeners to live their best lives and serve as an anthem for those seeking to harness their full potential.

Her latest tracks were released through Jones' company, SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones , a lifestyle and motivational media organization.

SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones is a media and personal development brand that produces inspiring, motivational content coupled with an impact-oriented community . The impact organization creates songs that are energizing, positive, and empowering. Their mission is to boost humans to be better and improve the world together with music being the pillar art form.

About Kwanza Jones

Kwanza Jones boosts humans and humanity through culture, capital and community. She is a sought-after speaker, accomplished artist, impact investor, and philanthropist. With a multifaceted background spanning music, media, production, law and business, Jones is an energetic and visionary leader. She is CEO and founder of SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones, a motivational media company. Jones has served on numerous boards including the Apollo Theater, Bennett College, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Through her Jones Feliciano Initiative , she has committed over $100 million to education, entrepreneurship, equity and empowerment organizations. To learn more, visit kwanzajones.com and connect with her on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Kwanza Jones Boost Friends Community .

