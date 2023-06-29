Zach Boudreaux joins Apache Industrial Holdings as Senior Vice President of Operations leading Eastern U.S Operations

HOUSTON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apache Industrial, a leading provider of commercial and industrial contracting services including scaffolding, coatings, fireproofing, insulation, and technical maintenance services has announced that Zach Boudreaux has joined their organization as Senior Vice President of Operations. In his new role, Boudreaux will oversee operational performance, drive strategic growth, and reinforce Apache's commitment to safety across Apache's eastern U.S. footprint.

For over two decades, Boudreaux has gained experience in establishing standardized processes, procedures, and productivity measures across manufacturing facilities and service lines in multiple sectors in the industry. He provided support services to refineries, chemical plants, power plants, pulp and paper, and nuclear customer base. Boudreaux has led teams performing general mechanical, scaffolding, insulation, paint, industrial cleaning, and specialty services throughout his career across North America.

"I am excited to announce that Zach Boudreaux has joined Apache as Senior Vice President of Operations for our Eastern US region," said Stephen Hillier, Chief Executive Officer at Apache IS Holdings. "Zach's wealth of experience in operations, safety and leading successful teams will be a tremendous asset for Apache as we continue to grow across the region.

"I am honored to join Apache as Senior Vice President of Operations and be part of scaling and expanding footprint across markets in the eastern U.S.," said Boudreaux. "I look forward to leveraging my expertise to help the company achieve sustainable growth and deliver innovative solutions to our customers."

Apache remains the industry's leader in providing an integrated delivery of services to its clients while helping to sustain the future of the industry. The company continues to be a quality provider of services to its customers and is driven by a focus on operational excellence.

About Apache Industrial:

Apache Industrial, a leading provider of commercial and industrial craft services and is recognized for delivering exceptional services and keeping people safe. Apache maintains offices, operating centers, and laydown yards in multiple locations across the United States and Canada. To learn more about Apache Industrial, visit www.apacheip.com

