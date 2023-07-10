Daniel's Music Foundation Launches Label for Musicians with Disabilities; First EP Release Set for July 21st in Partnership with The Orchard

Just Call Me By My Name: Volume 1 will Feature Five Artists

Across Genres & Coincide with Disability Pride Month (July)

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based 501(c)(3), Daniel's Music Foundation has formed Just Call Me By My Name, a new record label for musicians with disabilities. Distributed by The Orchard, the label will release compilation albums timed to key disability awareness dates throughout the year. The first EP – JUST CALL ME BY MY NAME: VOLUME 1 – will be released July 21st, feature five respected artists, and bring awareness to Disability Pride Month (July), which commemorates the historic signing of the ADA Act of 1990. The upcoming EP is now available for pre-order HERE.

To kick off Disability Pride Month, Daniel's Music Foundation has formed a record label for musicians with disabilities.

Call Me By My Name signees range from Blues to Folk Rock to Opera and more. To celebrate the label's launch last Friday (7/7) the artists performed a special concert at Bethel Woods Center For the Arts – the original site of the Woodstock Music and Art Fair of 1969. Label signees include:

James Ian ( Glendale, California ) - Singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and actor/model ) - Singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and actor/model

Devin Gutierrez ( Austin, TX ) - Piano-man, singer/songwriter, vocal coach, and mixer/arranger ) - Piano-man, singer/songwriter, vocal coach, and mixer/arranger

Iolanta Mamatkazina (NY, New York ) – Twelve-year-old opera singer (NY,) – Twelve-year-old opera singer

Jake Nielsen ( Santa Cruz, CA ) - Rocker, blues-guitarist, and international recording artist ) - Rocker, blues-guitarist, and international recording artist

Daniel Trush & Gerard Powers (NY, New York ) - Singer/songwriter & Co-founder of Daniel's Music Foundation, with songwriting partner Gerard Powers (NY,) - Singer/songwriter & Co-founder of Daniel's Music Foundation, with songwriting partner

"Over the last 17 years, we, at Daniel's Music Foundation have witnessed such incredible musical talent and felt compelled to share their gifts with the world. The label is about great music and great stories – our goal is for people to understand and think - not by preaching or standing on a soap box - but letting the music speak for itself," stated Daniel's Music Foundation Co-Founder and Managing Director, Ken Trush.

"I am proud to continue our work with Daniel's Music Foundation on the launch of their label. The Orchard will work to empower the talented Just Call Me By My Name artists and arm them with the tools to tell their stories through song. They will become known for their abilities - not their disabilities - through the transform ative power of music." says Richard Gottehrer, songwriter, producer, and co-founder + Chief Creative Officer of The Orchard.

Musicians on the label are sourced through the Danny Awards*, an annual award show each November that recognizes musicians with disabilities, produced by Daniel's Music. *Danny Awards submissions for this year are being accepted through July 31).

With the formation of the label, these artists not only gain an expanded platform to share their talent, but they are also helping shape a mindset of mutual understanding and respect through the universal language of music. Since 2006, when DMF was founded, the organization has used music to foster inclusion, diversity, and the indelible ability of all individuals to creatively express their best selves.

ABOUT: Daniel's Music Foundation was founded in 2006 by the Trush Family to empower individuals with disabilities through music. Today, we have expanded our programs serving thousands of individuals - both locally in NYC at our 8,700 square-foot music center, and nationally through the DMF Online Community.

Through our Disability Awareness platform, which includes presentations to schools and corporations about differences, our global award show - The Danny Awards, and our new record label - Just Call Me BY My Name, we are challenging stereotypes about individuals with disabilities and working to build a more inclusive society for all.

As an organization, we are passionately committed to changing perception, diminishing isolation, and providing access to music for individuals with disabilities. For more information, please visit www.danielsmusic.org .

About: The Orchard is a full-service music distribution company operating in more than 45 cities worldwide. The Orchard's comprehensive artist & label services offering harnesses innovative technology, transparent data analysis, and expertise to reach fans and grow audiences. Offerings include digital and physical sales and marketing, advertising, brand partnerships, rights management, video monetization, collaborator splits and royalty accounting, publishing administration, neighboring rights, and more. Championed by an exceptional community of music lovers and experts, The Orchard empowers creators and entrepreneurs to grow and adapt in the dynamic, global industry. For further information, visit www.theorchard.com .

