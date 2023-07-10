INSIGHT GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FORMAL DIVISION TO ADDRESS SEMICONDUCTOR WORKFORCE CHALLENGES

National staffing company building new path forward to fill talent gaps for rapidly expanding industry

ATLANTA, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a national leader in the staffing services industry, announced today its division aimed at addressing the shortage of skilled semiconductor talent across the country. With recent research showing that more than one million additional skilled workers will be needed by 2030 to meet demands in the semiconductor industry1, Insight Global is leaning in to assist in identifying, recruiting and developing the necessary workforce.

"We know that the semiconductor industry is projected for continued rapid growth, which means the need for developing, attracting and retaining quality talent is at an all-time high," said Jared Tatham, Managing Director of the Semiconductor Division for Insight Global. "We've spent years researching and working in all aspects of this industry, and we're excited to formalize this division to serve as a strategic industry partner and lend our expertise, skills and workforce acquisition strategies to create best-in-class solutions for our clients."

Insight Global will leverage its network of 65 plus markets to offer an integrated one-stop shop for companies looking to hire talent across the full semiconductor lifecycle, from design to tape-out. Additionally, talent development partnerships are already underway to invest in new upskilling and apprenticeship programs within this field, and to help companies identify new talent pools that include engineers, skilled technicians, IT support staff and more.

"Our goal at Insight Global has always been to use our intense focus, scale and expertise to solve the critical workforce challenges of today to help create a stronger tomorrow," said Bert Bean, CEO of Insight Global. "Given the current growth and demand we're seeing in the semiconductor space, we are laser focused on becoming a leading semiconductor industry partner to bridge the talent gap to help bring more manufacturing work back onto U.S. soil and lean into where the U.S. is seeing significant strength and promise."

Insight Global is looking to serve and support 100 industry clients by year end and is seeking out opportunities in the markets where semiconductor talent is needed most, including Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Denver, Portland, Southern California (L.A. and San Diego) and Silicon Valley. With continued investments and growth in the industry, Insight Global is committed to expanding in the markets where additional opportunities unfold with locations including Boise, Salt Lake City, Columbus, upstate New York, Raleigh and Boston on the horizon.

The company's semiconductor division will be onsite at the upcoming SEMICON West 2023, taking place July 11-13 in San Francisco. The conference will focus on the key challenges affecting the global microelectronic industry, including supply chain disruptions, climate change and talent shortages, all of which are necessary to enable a $1T industry. To learn more, or to register, please click here.

