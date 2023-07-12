Over 30 New Members Join the Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Interest has only grown in cloud native technology as the community continues to expand across industries and regions

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, announced today that it continues to see significant membership interest from organizations with diverse backgrounds. In the last three months alone CNCF has welcomed more than 30 new members, including new End User members BlackRock and Strava.

"It is incredible to see the continued growth around the Kubernetes and cloud native ecosystem," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "CNCF now has over 160 projects under its umbrella with a steady stream of new innovative projects joining. The amount of innovation coming out from the cloud native community is astounding and we are thankful to welcome these additional members and look forward to collaborating with them."

About the newest Silver Members:

6WIND is a leading Green Tech company that specializes in delivering Virtualized & Cloud-Native networking software, and is globally recognized as the leading provider of Virtual Service Router software solutions. is a leading Green Tech company that specializes in delivering Virtualized & Cloud-Native networking software, and is globally recognized as the leading provider of Virtual Service Router software solutions.

Backslash is a cloud-native Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) solution for enterprise AppSec teams that provides comprehensive cloud context, end-to-end visibility, risk prioritization, and the ability to track security posture across applications and teams. is a cloud-native Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) solution for enterprise AppSec teams that provides comprehensive cloud context, end-to-end visibility, risk prioritization, and the ability to track security posture across applications and teams.

BerryBytes specializes in delivering secure and optimized Kubernetes infrastructure solutions. specializes in delivering secure and optimized Kubernetes infrastructure solutions.

Binario Etico : Passionate about FLOSS and armed with over two decades of experience in distributed systems, we combine our extensive expertise in infrastructure and software lifecycle management to design and maintain cutting-edge, robust, and monitorable cloud-native environments : Passionate about FLOSS and armed with over two decades of experience in distributed systems, we combine our extensive expertise in infrastructure and software lifecycle management to design and maintain cutting-edge, robust, and monitorable cloud-native environments

BlakYaks - A leading UK cloud-native specialist building, migrating and operating secure cloud-native platforms, always with code. - A leading UK cloud-native specialist building, migrating and operating secure cloud-native platforms, always with code.

Cloud Ace is a system integrator and Google Maps Platform partner specializing in Google Cloud that provides one-stop support from cloud implementation design to operation and maintenance. is a system integrator and Google Maps Platform partner specializing in Google Cloud that provides one-stop support from cloud implementation design to operation and maintenance.

CloudGeometry , an expert managed cloud software engineering consultancy and KCSP, is a cloud-native systems integrator delivering Kubernetes success with open-source tooling and commercial cloud platform technologies including AWS, Azure, and GCP. , an expert managed cloud software engineering consultancy and KCSP, is a cloud-native systems integrator delivering Kubernetes success with open-source tooling and commercial cloud platform technologies including AWS, Azure, and GCP.

Cloudmate provides various services in adopting Cloud Native. We leverage Kubernetes to help customers enable application modernization, increase efficiency and accelerate their business. provides various services in adopting Cloud Native. We leverage Kubernetes to help customers enable application modernization, increase efficiency and accelerate their business.

CtrlStack combines change intelligence and deep observability with Generative AI to help DevOps teams manage, troubleshoot, and run DevOps tasks effortlessly. combines change intelligence and deep observability with Generative AI to help DevOps teams manage, troubleshoot, and run DevOps tasks effortlessly.

Facets is a ready-made DevOps automation platform that helps organizations adopt Platform Engineering practices and enable Developer self-service – eliminating the need to build internal tools. is a ready-made DevOps automation platform that helps organizations adopt Platform Engineering practices and enable Developer self-service – eliminating the need to build internal tools.

Hostersi is a sysops/devops house that helps organizations design, implement and maintain their IT infrastructure on AWS, Azure, GCP and on-premise solutions with Kubernetes, CI/CD, HA, DR and support 24/7/365. is a sysops/devops house that helps organizations design, implement and maintain their IT infrastructure on AWS, Azure, GCP and on-premise solutions with Kubernetes, CI/CD, HA, DR and support 24/7/365.

Kodem is the industry's only software composition analysis platform that uses runtime intelligence to determine actual application risk. is the industry's only software composition analysis platform that uses runtime intelligence to determine actual application risk.

Kubeark empowers organizations to innovate and scale through its all-in-one software operations management platform that enables application management across multiple clouds and infrastructures, streamlined software operations, and enhanced technology ROI. empowers organizations to innovate and scale through its all-in-one software operations management platform that enables application management across multiple clouds and infrastructures, streamlined software operations, and enhanced technology ROI.

Kusari 's platform brings transparency to your software supply chain and powers the secure software delivery lifecycle. 's platform brings transparency to your software supply chain and powers the secure software delivery lifecycle.

Operant is the only runtime application protection platform for cloud-native environments. is the only runtime application protection platform for cloud-native environments.

Opus Security is an operational platform for active remediation through devsecops. is an operational platform for active remediation through devsecops.

Pionative enables companies to accelerate their cloud-native roadmap by providing a production-ready Kubernetes QuickStart in the form of standardized libraries, which allows companies to focus on their business without needing to worry about maintenance or support. enables companies to accelerate their cloud-native roadmap by providing a production-ready Kubernetes QuickStart in the form of standardized libraries, which allows companies to focus on their business without needing to worry about maintenance or support.

Prodvana 's mission is to intelligently deliver software with zero overhead. We focus on keeping tenants and environments at the desired state through convergence. 's mission is to intelligently deliver software with zero overhead. We focus on keeping tenants and environments at the desired state through convergence.

Seal provides an application deployment and management platform based on platform engineering principles that separate the concerns of operation staff and developers, thereby simplifying infrastructure complexity and optimizing the application development and deployment process. provides an application deployment and management platform based on platform engineering principles that separate the concerns of operation staff and developers, thereby simplifying infrastructure complexity and optimizing the application development and deployment process.

SHE BASH LLC , a WOSB as defined by SBA, is a cross-functional pathfinding as a service and product development company with extensive experience in Zero Trust Network Architectures, ICAM strategy analysis, requirements development, DevSecOps Design, Engineering services, and open source governance engagements to build a bridge in understanding from the standards setting bodies within technology at the level of the open source to the United States Government stakeholders reliant on open source and the security and longevity of critical open source that runs critical infrastructure that is of National Security significance. , a WOSB as defined by SBA, is a cross-functional pathfinding as a service and product development company with extensive experience in Zero Trust Network Architectures, ICAM strategy analysis, requirements development, DevSecOps Design, Engineering services, and open source governance engagements to build a bridge in understanding from the standards setting bodies within technology at the level of the open source to the United States Government stakeholders reliant on open source and the security and longevity of critical open source that runs critical infrastructure that is of National Security significance.

SmartX provides leading hyper-convergence, unified storage, cloud-native storage, Kubernetes service, and management products to help customers build enterprise cloud infrastructure. provides leading hyper-convergence, unified storage, cloud-native storage, Kubernetes service, and management products to help customers build enterprise cloud infrastructure.

SQUER develops internal developer platforms based on Kubernetes that enable enterprises to create a productive and user-friendly working environment for their software engineers. develops internal developer platforms based on Kubernetes that enable enterprises to create a productive and user-friendly working environment for their software engineers.

TongTech is a leading provider of products and solutions in the field of high security in China . is a leading provider of products and solutions in the field of high security in

Kyiv, Ukraine , now globally led and headquartered in the US, VictoriaMetrics is the scaleup leader in the category of open source time series database monitoring. Founded in, now globally led and headquartered in the US,is the scaleup leader in the category of open source time series database monitoring.

Wavecon , the creator of Wavestack and a 100% subsidiary of noris network AG , is a provider of cloud-native infrastructure and services with an emphasis on digital sovereignty, security, and a strong commitment to open-source. , the creator ofand a 100% subsidiary of, is a provider of cloud-native infrastructure and services with an emphasis on digital sovereignty, security, and a strong commitment to open-source.

Zenduty is a revolutionary incident management platform that gives you greater control and automation over the incident management lifecycle. is a revolutionary incident management platform that gives you greater control and automation over the incident management lifecycle.

About the newest End User Supporter:

JYSK delivers a great Scandinavian offer for everyone within sleeping and living. We are a global retail chain of stores and web shops, and part of the family-owned Lars Larsen Group. delivers a great Scandinavian offer for everyone within sleeping and living. We are a global retail chain of stores and web shops, and part of the family-owned Lars Larsen Group.

About the newest End User Member:

BlackRock 's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being, and as a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. 's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being, and as a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Strava is the leading subscription platform at the center of connected fitness, with more than 100 million active people in more than 190 countries. The platform offers a holistic view of your active lifestyle, no matter where you live, which sport you love, and/or what device you use. is the leading subscription platform at the center of connected fitness, with more than 100 million active people in more than 190 countries. The platform offers a holistic view of your active lifestyle, no matter where you live, which sport you love, and/or what device you use.

About the newest Nonprofit Member:

The Australian Research Data Commons (ARDC) is Australia's leading research data infrastructure facility. We drive development of world-class national digital research infrastructure that gives Australian researchers competitive advantage through data and supports research impact." (ARDC) isleading research data infrastructure facility. We drive development of world-class national digital research infrastructure that gives Australian researchers competitive advantage through data and supports research impact."

More information is available about End User support and membership.

The CNCF End User Community group regularly meets to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

